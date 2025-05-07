GHS raises alarm over WASH shortfalls in health facilities, calls for urgent action

Despite progress in improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) across Ghana's health sector, many healthcare facilities continue to grapple with major WASH-related deficiencies, threatening patient safety and healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of the Public Health Division at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), raised the concern at a WASH advocacy event held on May 6. Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of the GHS, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe highlighted that poor hygiene conditions and inadequate infrastructure persist in many facilities, largely due to limited funding and systemic neglect.

“WASH in health care is a human right, a cornerstone of quality healthcare, and a crucial element in achieving Sustainable Development Goal Three on good health and well-being,” he said.

Held under the theme “Enhancing WASH in Healthcare Facilities”, the advocacy event brought together health experts and stakeholders to examine the barriers to effective WASH services, share successful interventions, and discuss strategies for scaling up WASH improvements.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), improving WASH in healthcare facilities could prevent up to 1.4 million deaths each year, particularly by curbing maternal and neonatal sepsis—common hospital-acquired infections in developing countries.

While acknowledging the persistent challenges, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe also recognised the country’s achievements. Ghana has increased the proportion of healthcare facilities with basic water services from 48% in 2018 to 67% in 2021. Furthermore, 62% of facilities now have basic hygiene services, and 51 facilities have functioning waste management systems.

He noted that better WASH conditions lead to fewer infections, shorter hospital stays, reduced healthcare costs, and better outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers. However, he painted a grim picture for vulnerable populations, especially women, who often give birth under unhygienic conditions. In some facilities, midwives and nurses struggle alongside patients to secure clean water for basic needs.

“WASH in health care is a human right, a cornerstone of quality healthcare, and a crucial element in achieving Sustainable Development Goal Three on good health and well-being,” he stressed again.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe issued a nine-point call to action, urging stakeholders to prioritise infrastructure investment, strengthen infection prevention controls, promote safety standards, and push for stronger policies and increased funding dedicated to WASH in health settings.

Dr. Angela Ackon, WHO’s Technical Lead for Quality and Safety, underscored the global scale of the WASH crisis. Speaking on behalf of the WHO Country Representative, she revealed that globally, 1.7 billion people—25% of the world’s population—lack access to basic water services in healthcare facilities. A further 780 million rely on facilities without toilets, and 50% lack basic hand hygiene at the point of care.

“The poorest and most vulnerable countries and population had the least access to WASH in healthcare facilities,” she noted, pointing out that in sub-Saharan Africa, where 43% of newborn deaths occur, only half of health facilities have on-site water.

Professor Titus Beyuo, a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, also shared personal experiences, recalling moments as a surgeon when he had to rely on dirty water to wash his hands before surgery.

“You can’t imagine the risk. I’ll always be one of the first to champion WASH in our health facilities,” he said.

Dr. Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, another senior GHS official, echoed the urgency of the issue, calling WASH in health settings a national priority with immense public health implications.

Partners including UNICEF Ghana, PATH, WaterAid, and the National Development Planning Commission also lent their voices, reinforcing their commitment to supporting WASH improvements throughout Ghana’s healthcare system.