Making our workspace a green friendly environment: Achieving SDG 7 through institutional efforts across various locations necessitates consistent guidelines for all stakeholders

Dr Ohene-Adjei

Green wave is currently swirling through the business world, and it seems not to let up anytime soon.

Consequentially, there has never been a better time to transform our work environment into a great workspace.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 7) enjoins countries around the globe to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 20230.

Green Management

Green Management is viewed as a new management strategy aimed at achieving a fully sustainable organization, the consequences of which will be visible in the financial, social, and environmental areas.

This notion is critical in the creation of more sustainable forms of business, resulting in a reduction in their negative influence on the environment while conducting activities.

Because of the increasing depletion of natural resources due to civilization advancement, environmental sustainability has become the greatest challenge of the twenty-first century.

Concerns over the root causes of environmental crises such as ozone depletion, ecological damage, natural resource degradation, and climate change have increased.

Ghana is contributing to a more sustainable environment through various initiatives to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

It is very interesting that, the fight against climate change is increasingly entwined with corporate accountability as stakeholders push institutions to align corporate values with environmental goals.

Though the idea of environmental sustainability is still in its infancy, it is, on a good note, to see key sectors in Ghana contributing to such causes.

Institutions, both public and private, are implementing green management practices including using solar energy panels and efficient light bulbs, planting trees, going paperless and more.

A recent study found that institutional commitment is one of the most important accelerators of sustainability, and that institutions both public and private, must play significant roles in the push for sustainable green management.

The argument is further supported by the fact that Environmental Sustainability has become a major global concern, and that people mostly spend time in their various workplaces, and this is drawing much attention due to its impact on socio-economic development.

Sustaining the environment's long-term quality requires responsible engagement that prevents degradation.

Room for improvement

Adopting sustainable practices in Ghanaian institutional workplaces requires substantial structural and strategic changes, such as transitioning to a paperless system.

Transitioning to a paperless office can significantly reduce your environmental impact while streamlining our process.

Financial institutions in the country are now migrating from traditional paper-based visitor logs with digital visitor registration system where cheque books, deposit and withdrawal slips, and other transactions that required forms filling are now fading out.

Additionally, implementing electronic document management systems, including cloud-based storage, electronic signature platforms, and collaborative tools like Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, can streamline document storage, sharing, and signing processes.

Both the Digital visitor management system and the electronic document management not only reduce paper waste but also improve security and efficiency.

The system again allows you to easily track and manage visitors, automate notifications and ensure compliance with regulations.

The Laboratory Management System (LMS) now has improved data management within health facilities and reporting of data externally without any folders or hard copy documents.

At the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, where I work, significant milestones have been achieved through the adoption of PenPort, our proprietary software.

This Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system facilitates all internal and external operations, enabling a fully digital workflow.

Going paperless not only enhances efficiency but also reduces printing and storage costs while minimizing the institution’s carbon footprint. Similarly, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced the Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS), improving access to quality diagnostic testing and ensuring accurate, timely information for patient care.

Implementing an office recycling program is a simple yet effective way to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Providing designated bins for paper, plastic, glass, and other recyclables encourages employees to dispose of waste responsibly.

However, proper recycling education is crucial, as contamination can undermine the program’s effectiveness.

Leadership can enhance success by offering training sessions, informational posters, and regular updates on best recycling practices.

Beyond traditional recycling, institutions should also consider an e-waste recycling program to responsibly dispose of electronic devices such as computers, printers, and mobile phones. Since e-waste contains hazardous materials that can harm the environment, organizations can partner with certified e-waste recyclers to ensure safe and responsible disposal.

One other way of making our workplace green -friendly is the use of energy efficient lighting and appliances.

Energy Consumption

Reducing energy consumption is a crucial aspect of creating a green workplace and one of the easiest ways to achieve this is by switching to energy efficient LED lighting and energy star-rated appliances.

It is evident that LED lights consume up to 80 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and have a much longer lifespan making them an excellent choice for office lighting.

In addition to being energy efficient, LED lights produce less heat which can help reduce air conditioning costs during warmer months. Switching to LED lighting and installing motion-activated light switches can significantly optimize energy use.

Additionally, when purchasing office appliances, opting for energy-efficient models with Energy Star ratings ensures compliance with strict efficiency standards while reducing utility costs.

Another effective strategy is upgrading to smart thermostats, which automatically adjust temperature settings based on occupancy and time of day, minimizing energy waste and improving overall efficiency.

Enhancing indoor air quality is crucial for maintaining a healthy and productive work environment.

Poor air quality can cause health issues such as allergies, headaches, and respiratory problems.

Risk management

To mitigate these risks, offices should use low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paints and materials to reduce the release of harmful chemicals.

Proper ventilation is also essential to ensure the circulation of fresh air and the removal of indoor pollutants.

Regular maintenance of air ducts, filters, and HVAC systems helps maximize efficiency while preventing dust and contaminant buildup.

Additionally, incorporating air-purifying plants like snake plants, spider plants, and peace lilies can naturally improve air quality while enhancing the workspace’s aesthetics and promoting well-being.

By opting for re-usable supplies in our office, we should replace single-used items like plastic utensils, disposable coffee cups and plastic bottles with reusable alternatives.

We should encourage our employees to bring their own reusable water bottles, coffee mugs and lunch containers to reduce waste.

Investment in reusable office supplies such as refillable pens, markers and rechargeable batteries is appropriate too.

This does not only reduce waste but will save our money in the long run. In addition to reusable supplies, we should set up recycling and composting stations in break rooms and common areas to capture waste that cannot be reused.

Composting can help divert organic waste from landfills, reducing methane emissions and preventing diseases.

Conclusion

Turning our workspace into a green friendly environment doesn’t have to be a daunting task. We can create a workspace that is healthier for every worker in the office and before we know it, our workspace will be a model of sustainability.

Making our workspace a green-friendly environment involves consultative and conscious designing and maintenance of the workspace in ways that prioritize environmental sustainability.

This will involve proactive practices and choices that tend to minimize the negative impact on the environment while promoting healthier and more sustainable ways of working.