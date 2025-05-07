ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi maintains gains, trades at GHS14.29 to the dollar on May 7

CediRates Spotlight Cedi maintains gains, trades at GHS14.29 to the dollar on May 7
WED, 07 MAY 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has further appreciated against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS13.52 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS14.29 as of Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS14.20 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS14.80 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS13.44 for buying dollars and GHS13.46 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS17.92 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS19.07 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the Euro is trading at GHS15.25 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS16.25 for converting cedis to Euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS17.99, while the euro is trading at GHS15.26.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS13.35 and GHS13.77 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates is GHS17.91 and GHS18.42 respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS15.67 while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS15.25 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS14.45 and GHS14.50 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised sp...

46 minutes ago

Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahamas govt — NDC Gallant Cadres Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahama's gov't...

50 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant Cadres Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant C...

57 minutes ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama’s few unfulfilled promises due to legal requi...

58 minutes ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama has exceeded expectations — Ama Pratt

2 hours ago

Dr Ekua Amoakoh We’ve seen a lot of lawlessness since NDC came to power — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli Mahama’s code of conduct more or less a courtesy for boys and girls — Alhassan T...

2 hours ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

MPs must not be appointed Ministers, lets decouple it to have genuine Parliamentarians to work – Fifi Kwetey MPs must not be appointed Ministers, let's decouple it to have genuine Parliamen...

3 hours ago

IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahamas first 120 days in office IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahama's first 120 days in office

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line