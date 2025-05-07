ModernGhana logo
Three out of four French women affected by sexism at work, survey shows

By RFI
Europe AFP - Remy Gabalda (File photo)
WED, 07 MAY 2025
© AFP - Remy Gabalda (File photo)

For three out of four women in France, sexist attitudes and decisions at work are still a reality, according to a survey released by the French organisation of diversity managers (AFDM).

The survey shows that 67 percent of women have personally experienced a discriminatory or sexist situation within their company, reveals the survey led by the #StOpE collective (Stop Ordinary Sexism in the Workplace), supported by the AFDM

Women paid less
The results also show that more than one in two women say they are paid less than their male colleagues for work of equal value. And more than six in ten feel they have to do more to be recognised for their work. 

Sexism in the workplace also seems to manifest through "humor": over seven in ten women say they have heard “jokes about women” at work.

And 73 percent of respondents believe being a mother is an obstacle to career advancement.

France struggles to shake off everyday sexism, particularly among young men

Faced with a sexist work environment, the women surveyed report adopting avoidance strategies, such as not wearing certain clothing (31%), avoiding being alone with some people (25%), or not speaking in public (18%). 

Only half believe that companies are doing enough to reduce these inequalities. 

The survey also highlights resistance among men: 40 percent believe they are discriminated against due to efforts promoting gender equality.

(with newswires)

