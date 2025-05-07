ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Every essential aspect of the chip-embedded passport was completed by Akufo-Addo — Abu Jinapor

Headlines Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor
WED, 07 MAY 2025
Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has dismissed what he describes as misconceptions surrounding Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport system.

Effective April 28, 2025, Ghana ceased issuing old biometric passports as the country transitions to chip-embedded passports in line with international standards.

The enhanced travel document contains a microprocessor that stores the holder’s biometric and photo information, making it compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

Ghana’s current passport type is expected to become obsolete by 2030.

In a detailed statement issued on Tuesday, May 6, Abu Jinapor clarified that the initiative was conceived and fully executed by the immediate past Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government—not under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“Biometric Travel Solutions Limited duly executed the project, and on Monday, 2nd December 2024, then-President Akufo-Addo officially launched the biometric chip-embedded passport in Accra, where passports were issued to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, Ministers of State, and other dignitaries,” the statement said in part.

He added that at the time of the launch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already secured an initial batch of 50,000 chip-embedded passport booklets, with an additional 200,000 ordered for delivery within six months.

According to him, these measures—put in place before the Akufo-Addo government left office in January 2025—laid a solid foundation for the mass rollout of the new passport system.

“Every essential aspect of the chip-embedded passport programme, from policy formulation to contract execution and logistical delivery, was meticulously completed by the Akufo-Addo government before it handed over on 7th January 2025,” he stated.

Jinapor described the NDC government’s recent fanfare around the passport as redundant.

“We consider the purported re-launch of a project that has already been completed and officially launched to be unnecessary.

“It serves no functional purpose and constitutes an unnecessary burden on the public purse,” he stressed.

572025110510-i41p266ffa-abu-jinapor-chip

572025110524-k5fri7t2h0-abu-jinapor-chip-

572025110535-0g730m4yxt-abu-jinapor-chip-1

572025110549-rwnyqdcp53-abu-jinapor-chip-1-

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

32 minutes ago

GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says It has boosted business confidence GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says "It has boosted business ...

32 minutes ago

Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor

32 minutes ago

“it’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— cdd-ghana’s dr. asante on car gift to president mahama “It’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— CDD-Ghana’s Dr. Asante on car gift to...

47 minutes ago

President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight

47 minutes ago

Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social contract Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social ...

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTheJudiciary protest — Mustapha Gbande Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTh...

1 hour ago

Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi Bentil Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi B...

1 hour ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking at the launch of the chip-embedded passport NDC’s re-launch of chip-embedded passport unnecessary, a burden on the public pu...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Every essential aspect of the chip-embedded passport was completed by Akufo-Addo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line