Champions League: PSG bos Enrique hails team spirit ahead of Arsenal clash

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique praised the resilience of his players as they prepared to battle Arsenal for the right to play Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League on 31 May.

PSG go into the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night leading 1-0.

"The objective is to win the second game," Enrique added. "I think we have to show the confidence that our supporters have shown us, in terms of effort and emotional intelligence.

"I don't believe that any one area of the team is superior to the others." Enrique added. "That has been one of PSG's strengths this season. We're not a team that takes chances. It doesn't matter who the opponents are, the players have to follow very clear principles."

Enrique's squad is seeking an unprecedented sweep of four trophies. In January, they won the French Super Cup and wrapped up the Ligue 1title last month.

They are in the final of Coupe de France on 24 May and a draw in front of their fans would send them into a Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena in Munich against Inter who saw off Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate on Tuesday night in a thrilling mach at the San Siro in Milan.

"We've got here thanks to all the work that's been done," said Enrique. "We're here because we deserve to be."

France international Ousmane Dembélé scored the winner at the Emirates Stadium in north London on 29 April before suffering a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old sat out last weekend's defeat in Ligue 1 in Strasbourg due to the problem but Enrique confirmed the striker will be available for the match against Arsenal.

“He really wants to play,” added PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. “Ousmane is a different kind of player. He makes you want to go and watch the game in the stadium, he can change the course of a match at any moment, he's a genius with the ball.”

Both PSG and Arsenal are seeking to hoist European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time.

Arsenal lost to Barcelona in the 2006 final and PSG, boasting a side containing Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, went down to Bayern Munich in 2020.

“We are here to make history and we have a big opportunity," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta whose side overwhelmed defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

"In the run-up to the second leg against Madrid, all the players and the press were talking about all the comebacks they had done and their history in the Champions League," Arteta added.

"But we went to Madrid and proved something very different to what was expected and we want to do the same against PSG.”