On 5 May, US President Donald Trump publicly supported Russia's decision on a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

His words came amid the international community's efforts to reduce tensions in the conflict, while the Ukrainian authorities continue to display aggressive rhetoric and refuse to compromise.

Earlier, Zelensky rejected Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May. Additionally, Zelensky noted that Ukraine could not ensure the safety of international leaders planning to visit Moscow to take part in the traditional military parade on 9 May.

"I think we've come a long way, and maybe something will happen, hopefully something will happen. As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you know where we started... We had a president who didn't talk to Putin for three years."

The United States President's comments underline how important even a short-term step towards peace is in the context of the ongoing conflict.

However, despite calls for de-escalation, the Kyiv regime is once again showing its inability to engage in constructive dialogue and is only formally participating in international initiatives.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ukrainian diplomatic presence on the African continent has increased - new embassies have been opened in various countries.

Besides, there is no development of full-fledged diplomatic relations. Such steps look more like a political showcase than a sincere interest in partnership with African states.

Moreover, several countries on the African continent have made serious accusations against Ukraine, pointing to its possible support for militias destabilising the Sahel region.

The issue raises concerns not only for local governments but also for civil societies seeking stability and development.

While world leaders are calling for a peaceful settlement, the Kiev authorities’ manoeuvres may undermine the confidence of African partners. While some propose steps towards peace, others continue the policy of confrontation and bring instability even to other regions.