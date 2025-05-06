'Akufo-Addo gov't officially launched the chip-embedded passport on December 2024' — Abu Jinapor claims

Samuel A. Jinapor

Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, issued a statement to clarify the facts surrounding the rollout of Ghana's chip-embedded passports.

The statement comes in response to public comments and government officials’ statements suggesting that the program was developed and implemented by the current government.

The recent announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the mass rollout of the passports has led to confusion, with some suggesting that the current administration had played a central role in the project's execution.

Hon. Jinapor, in his statement issued today May 6, emphasized that the significant work and strategic planning for the implementation of the chip-embedded passport system were carried out under the Akufo-Addo government. He described the project as the culmination of years of effort and careful planning by the previous administration, ensuring that the new passports met international standards.

He indicated that the chip-embedded passport, an essential modernization of Ghana's passport system, was officially launched in December 2024 under the leadership of then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Jinapor's statement provided a comprehensive timeline of the project, correcting any misinformation regarding its development.

ICAO’s 2013 Adoption of the TRIP Strategy In 2013, during its 38th session, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) adopted the Traveller Identification Programme (ICAO TRIP) Strategy. This strategy, which included the design and implementation of chip-embedded travel documents, laid the groundwork for Ghana's future decision to upgrade its passport system. Initial Discussions and Delays

Following ICAO’s adoption of the TRIP Strategy, initial discussions were held in Ghana about implementing chip-embedded passports. However, these discussions did not produce immediate results, and progress was slow. Akufo-Addo Government’s Digital Transformation (2017-2021) When President Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017, he pushed forward an ambitious digitalization agenda. As part of this, the decision was made to upgrade Ghana’s biometric passport system into a modern, chip-embedded version. This transformation included the introduction of an integrated online passport application and delivery system. Approval and Partnership Formation (2018) In 2018, after reviewing various proposals, the Akufo-Addo administration approved a public-private partnership with 25th Century Technology Limited to undertake the project. The partnership allowed the financing for the passport system upgrade to be handled privately, alleviating the burden on the government’s finances. Execution and Stakeholder Engagement

Under this agreement, Biometric Travel Solutions Limited, a company formed by 25th Century Technology Limited and Buck Press Limited, was tasked with upgrading the passport system. Extensive discussions were held with key stakeholders, including the Ghana Immigration Service and National Security, ensuring that the final product would meet international standards. The Official Launch of the Chip-Embedded Passports (December 2024) On December 2, 2024, President Akufo-Addo officially launched the chip-embedded passport system in Accra, presenting the first batch of new passports to senior government officials. At this point, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already received 50,000 booklets, with additional orders for 200,000 more. The groundwork for the widespread distribution was firmly in place before the end of the Akufo-Addo government in January 2025. Transition of the Program

The program was fully executed by the Akufo-Addo administration, which completed all the necessary planning, procurement, and logistics before the government’s transition in January 2025. Hon. Jinapor underscored that the current government merely took over the distribution and rollout of the passports, which had already been set in motion.

Setting the Record Straight

Hon. Jinapor strongly rebuffed claims that the current government had played a pivotal role in the development of the chip-embedded passport. He described the re-launch of the project by the current administration as unnecessary, pointing out that the project had already been launched and was in the process of being distributed.

He emphasized that the claims being made by certain government officials to appropriate the legacy of the Akufo-Addo government were inaccurate and unsupported by the official record. The Minority Caucus, according to Jinapor, would continue to ensure that the public is informed about the true facts surrounding the project.

“The launch of the chip-embedded passport system is a monumental achievement for Ghana, but it is essential to recognize the hard work and dedication of the Akufo-Addo administration that brought this project to fruition. Every step of the process—from policy formulation to procurement and execution—was carried out under the leadership of the previous government,” Jinapor stated.

He also urged the current government to focus on efficiently distributing the new passports rather than attempting to relaunch a project that was already complete. The re-launch, he argued, only served to create confusion and unnecessarily burden the public purse.

The Way Forward

Jinapor concluded his statement by reiterating the Minority Caucus’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the nation and ensuring that the history of significant achievements, such as the chip-embedded passport program, is accurately recorded and recognized. He expressed confidence that the public would appreciate the transparency and honesty of the Minority in ensuring the facts are presented clearly and without distortion.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the true legacy of the Akufo-Addo government is not misrepresented, and that Ghana’s interests—both at home and abroad—are always defended,” Jinapor said.