President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sharply criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration's first 120 days in office, describing the period as one filled with “disappointment and regret.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, May 6, Afenyo-Markin accused the government of fostering division, engaging in political victimisation, and failing to implement its flagship 24-hour economy policy.

“For me, it’s 120 days of disappointment and regret. The NDC in 120 days has created a two Ghana, a Ghana for them and their party and a Ghana for the others they consider enemies,” he stated.

He claimed the administration has created “two Ghanas” — one that favours party loyalists and another that marginalises those perceived as opponents.

The Minority Leader also criticised the government’s decision to terminate the employment of individuals recruited into public institutions after the December 7 elections, calling the move politically motivated and unjust.

“First of all, when they assumed office, they decided to terminate the employment of Ghanaians who had been employed in state institutions. The original letter from the Chief of Staff said that those employed into the public and civil service after the December 7 elections — if there were irregularities — should have their employment terminated. I found that to be even defective,” he said. “But what did we even see? There was a mass dismissal.”

Afenyo-Markin further alleged that independent state institutions and government-linked limited liability companies also dismissed staff under questionable circumstances. He highlighted the case of teachers and nurses who were posted but later removed from their positions.

“Worst of all, teachers and nurses who were employed and posted were also attacked. Haruna Iddrisu issued a statement about validating the teachers, but there is no evidence that those who were asked to go home have been reinstated,” he noted.

Turning his attention to the NDC's high-profile 24-hour economy pledge, Afenyo-Markin accused the government of failing to deliver on its promise to create jobs through a shift-based model.

“They made us believe they would implement a ‘one-three-three’ model — one job, three shifts — by creating an enabling environment for the private sector through incentives. What we see today is a complete lack of policy direction for the private sector,” he said.

He concluded by describing the NDC's first four months in office as a significant misstep and a betrayal of public trust, arguing that the government’s actions have worsened unemployment rather than addressing it.

-citinewsroom