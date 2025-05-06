Francis Asante slams Afenyo Markin over conduct during Judiciary protest

Mr. Francis Asante, a key member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has strongly criticized the conduct of Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, following a widely publicized incident during the Save The Judiciary demonstration held on Monday, May 5, 2025.

A video from the protest shows Hon. Afenyo Markin in a physical altercation with a police officer on the premises of the Ghana Parliament House. The footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate over acceptable conduct by public officials during demonstrations.

In his defense, Afenyo Markin explained that his reaction was instinctive, claiming he had been struck in the chest by a police officer, which made it difficult for him to breathe. He called for a formal investigation into the incident and demanded that Constable Forson, the officer in question, be held accountable.

Responding to the incident, Mr. Francis Asante condemned the Minority Leader's actions, describing them as a clear act of lawlessness and gross misconduct. He stressed that public figures, particularly those in leadership, must uphold the rule of law and show respect for law enforcement, even in moments of tension.

Mr. Asante underscored the importance of maintaining civility and discipline during protests, warning that acts of aggression against security officers set a dangerous precedent and undermine democratic order.

Below is the full statement from Mr. Asante:

PRESS RELEASE

Afenyo Markin’s Act of Lawlessness and Gross Misconduct is Condemnable!

We strongly and unequivocally condemn Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s act of extreme lawlessness and gross misconduct that occasioned the NPP-staged demonstration that they dubbed “Save the Judiciary”.

As the leader of the Minority in Parliament, Lawmaker Afenyo Markin’s office is usually held to the highest

standards of professionalism and decorum.

It is highly unfortunate and repugnant that in this

instance, and as it had been in many others in the past, the Lawmaker could not conduct himself honourably.

Political elitism is being normalized in Ghana. No one is above the law. Equality before the law should be the ultimate and not selective justice.

On this background, we call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn this despicable act of

lawlessness on the part of the Minority Leader. It is essential that the Ghana Police Service will act swiftly and decisively on this act of lawlessness. Violence should not be entertained in our body politics.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament is gradually gaining the unfortunate notoriety of becoming lawless and unprofessional.

This adverse trend should stop!

Francis Asante

Finance Lecturer-USA

Leading Member of Strategic Forum of Movement for Change.