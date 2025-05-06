ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Francis Asante slams Afenyo Markin over conduct during Judiciary protest

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Politics Mr. Francis Asante
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
Mr. Francis Asante

Mr. Francis Asante, a key member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has strongly criticized the conduct of Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, following a widely publicized incident during the Save The Judiciary demonstration held on Monday, May 5, 2025.

A video from the protest shows Hon. Afenyo Markin in a physical altercation with a police officer on the premises of the Ghana Parliament House. The footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate over acceptable conduct by public officials during demonstrations.

In his defense, Afenyo Markin explained that his reaction was instinctive, claiming he had been struck in the chest by a police officer, which made it difficult for him to breathe. He called for a formal investigation into the incident and demanded that Constable Forson, the officer in question, be held accountable.

Responding to the incident, Mr. Francis Asante condemned the Minority Leader's actions, describing them as a clear act of lawlessness and gross misconduct. He stressed that public figures, particularly those in leadership, must uphold the rule of law and show respect for law enforcement, even in moments of tension.

Mr. Asante underscored the importance of maintaining civility and discipline during protests, warning that acts of aggression against security officers set a dangerous precedent and undermine democratic order.

Below is the full statement from Mr. Asante:

PRESS RELEASE
Afenyo Markin’s Act of Lawlessness and Gross Misconduct is Condemnable!

We strongly and unequivocally condemn Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s act of extreme lawlessness and gross misconduct that occasioned the NPP-staged demonstration that they dubbed “Save the Judiciary”.

As the leader of the Minority in Parliament, Lawmaker Afenyo Markin’s office is usually held to the highest

standards of professionalism and decorum.
It is highly unfortunate and repugnant that in this

instance, and as it had been in many others in the past, the Lawmaker could not conduct himself honourably.

Political elitism is being normalized in Ghana. No one is above the law. Equality before the law should be the ultimate and not selective justice.

On this background, we call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn this despicable act of

lawlessness on the part of the Minority Leader. It is essential that the Ghana Police Service will act swiftly and decisively on this act of lawlessness. Violence should not be entertained in our body politics.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament is gradually gaining the unfortunate notoriety of becoming lawless and unprofessional.

This adverse trend should stop!
Francis Asante
Finance Lecturer-USA
Leading Member of Strategic Forum of Movement for Change.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin Alleged assault: 'No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that...

22 minutes ago

Contempt of court: Side chick Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threatening judge Contempt of court: 'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threat...

35 minutes ago

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over a...

1 hour ago

Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

1 hour ago

Renowned political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo NPP has lost its soul and tradition because of its current bad leadership — Prof...

3 hours ago

Mampong Traditional Council bans public processions, funerals ahead of late chiefs one week observation Mampong Traditional Council bans public processions, funerals ahead of late chie...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assifuah 'Justice must be seen, not just done' — Ekow Assifuah defends objection to CJ pa...

3 hours ago

Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law CJ removal process should be allowed to its conclusion — Ansa-Asare

3 hours ago

A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare Injunction application against CJ’s suspension was legally unmeritorious, dead o...

3 hours ago

Government communicator Sammy Ayeh CJ demo: Afenyo-Markin lied about being assaulted by police officer — NDC’s Samm...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line