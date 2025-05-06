ModernGhana logo
Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

The Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has resumed dialysis services to renal disease patients after almost two weeks of shut down due to shortage of consumables.

3news checks at the facility on May 6 has revealed that the patients are currently being called and scheduled for their sessions.

According to the renal disease patients, they haven't had access to the Unit for their dialysis sessions since Tuesday April 29. But emergency services were available to them.

Close to 200 patients do their dialysis sessions at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. They were told there was shortage of consumables.

This meant they had to resort to private facilities to get their dialysis done which they claimed put undue financial pressure.

President of the renal disease patients, Kojo Baffour Ahenkora, says he is relieved as he confirms that his members have begun receiving calls from the hospital for their schedules.

“This morning, we were hanging around today to see what they will say, and I got a call from some of my members that they have been called and scheduled for their dialysis sessions today. But we don't know if it will continue or stop again. We just thank God that in these two weeks we haven't had anyone dying,” he explained.

He maintains they are unhappy with the recurrence of the situation.

“Infact, personally I was not expecting to hear some of these things again. Because last year we had a lot of challenges, and I was hoping authorities would change. I mean shortage of consumables. Today that, tomorrow this, I mean when will it end? We don't know what exactly is going on. Somebody needs to come and talk to us and tell us what is happening. For Christ's sake, these are human lives,'' he lamented.

Authorities of the hospital are however yet to make an official statement on the situation.

-3news

