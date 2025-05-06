Sudan cuts ties with UAE after paramilitary drone strikes on Port Sudan

Sudan's army-aligned government on Tuesday severed diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf state of supplying weapons used by the rival paramilitaries to strike its de facto capital.

A series of drones struck positions across Port Sudan Tuesday -- including the war-torn country's main port and only functioning international civilian airport -- official sources said, marking the third consecutive day the government's seat of power has come under attack.

Appearing in a televised address in front of the port, where plumes of smoke billowed from targeted fuel depots, Sudan's army chief and de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday vowed to "defeat this militia and those who support it".

"The hour of retribution will come," Burhan said in the brief speech broadcast by state media, which described him as standing at "the site of Emirati aggression".

The army has blamed the attacks on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which it has called a "proxy" of Abu Dhabi.

Sudan declared the UAE an "aggressor state" on Tuesday, severing diplomatic relations and shutting its embassy and consulate in the Gulf country, defence minister Yassin Ibrahim said in a televised address.

The UAE has long denied supporting the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

Until Sunday, Port Sudan was considered a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of people displaced in the two-year war between the army and the RSF.

The strikes, which also targeted a military base, came a day after Sudan's main fuel depot was hit, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city.

'Lifeline'

An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and plumes of smoke over the Red Sea coastal city, one from the direction of the port and another from a fuel depot just south.

One drone hit "the civilian section of the Port Sudan airport", grounding all flights, an airport official said, two days after the facility's army air base came under drone strikes blamed on the RSF.

The RSF has not commented on the attacks on Port Sudan, about 650 kilometres (400 miles) from its nearest known positions on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum.

The strikes targeted a military base near the residence of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. By Ebrahim Hamid (AFP/File)

The UN's top official in Port Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said the airport is "a lifeline for humanitarian operations" as it serves as the main gateway for "aid personnel, medical supplies and other life-saving relief".

The United Nations has warned that damage to civilian infrastructure could "further exacerbate human suffering in what is already the world's largest humanitarian crisis".

Nearly all humanitarian aid into Sudan, where famine has been declared in some areas, arrives through Port Sudan.

An army source said a second drone attack on Tuesday hit the city's main army base, with witnesses reporting a nearby hotel was struck.

Both sites in the city centre are near Burhan's residence.

Drones also struck a fuel depot, the army source said, and more hit Port Sudan's main power substation, causing a city-wide blackout, the national electricity company said.

'War will follow us'

AFP images showed thick black smoke billowing over the city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A handout satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC dated May 6 shows smoke billowing from a fuel storage depot in Port Sudan. By - (Planet Labs PBC/AFP)

"Yesterday and today just confirm to us that this war will follow us no matter where we go," said Hussein Ibrahim, 64, who has fled RSF attacks on his hometown in Al-Jazira state, about 1,000 kilometres away.

At petrol stations across Port Sudan, queues of cars stretched for more than a kilometre as drivers scrambled to fill their tanks.

Nearly 600 kilometres south, witnesses told AFP on Tuesday that a separate drone strike targeted the airport in the eastern city of Kassala, adding that it was intercepted by army anti-aircraft fire.

The RSF has increasingly relied on drones since losing territory, including nearly all of Khartoum in March.

Sudan's war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

On Tuesday, paramilitary shelling on Abu Shouk displacement camp near North Darfur's besieged state capital of El-Fasher killed at least six people and wounded over 20 others, according to volunteer rescuers.

The conflict has effectively split Sudan in two, with the army controlling the centre, north and east while the RSF holds nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south.

The RSF has used both makeshift and highly advanced drones, which Sudan's army has accused the UAE of supplying.

The International Court of Justice on Monday threw out a case brought by Sudan against the UAE, accusing it of complicity in genocide by supporting the RSF.

The army-aligned foreign ministry said it "respected" the ruling based on the ICJ's lack of jurisdiction, adding that it "cannot legally be interpreted as a denial of the violations".