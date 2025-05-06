NDC Greater Accra Constituency Organisers demand share of appointments

Constituency organisers of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region are calling for fair recognition and a proper share of government appointments from President John Dramani Mahama and the party’s national leadership.

At a press conference in Accra, the organisers voiced their frustration over what they see as consistent neglect and a lack of acknowledgment, despite their essential role in ensuring electoral victories for the party.

Mr. Gad Nene Ackwreh, the NDC Ada East Constituency Organiser, spoke on behalf of the group, urging President Mahama to address their grievances promptly.

“We are calling on President Mahama to immediately address this matter and ensure that the organisers who sacrificed their time, energy, and mindset to ensure the success of the election get what is due to them,” Mr. Ackwreh stated.

He underscored the vital role that Constituency Organisers played in rallying grassroots support and boosting voter turnout, which significantly contributed to the party’s triumph.

“We want the parliamentarians to know that without us, the organisers, they might not have received the votes they had,” he added.

The organisers appealed to the party leadership to rectify what they termed as a longstanding oversight, warning that continued neglect could harm morale and undermine party unity in the future.