ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC Greater Accra Constituency Organisers demand share of appointments

  Tue, 06 May 2025
NDC NDC Greater Accra Constituency Organisers demand share of appointments
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Constituency organisers of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region are calling for fair recognition and a proper share of government appointments from President John Dramani Mahama and the party’s national leadership.

At a press conference in Accra, the organisers voiced their frustration over what they see as consistent neglect and a lack of acknowledgment, despite their essential role in ensuring electoral victories for the party.

Mr. Gad Nene Ackwreh, the NDC Ada East Constituency Organiser, spoke on behalf of the group, urging President Mahama to address their grievances promptly.

“We are calling on President Mahama to immediately address this matter and ensure that the organisers who sacrificed their time, energy, and mindset to ensure the success of the election get what is due to them,” Mr. Ackwreh stated.

He underscored the vital role that Constituency Organisers played in rallying grassroots support and boosting voter turnout, which significantly contributed to the party’s triumph.

“We want the parliamentarians to know that without us, the organisers, they might not have received the votes they had,” he added.

The organisers appealed to the party leadership to rectify what they termed as a longstanding oversight, warning that continued neglect could harm morale and undermine party unity in the future.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin

1 hour ago

Samuel A. Jinapor 'Akufo-Addo gov't officially launched the chip-embedded passport on December 202...

1 hour ago

Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

1 hour ago

Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in US Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global...

1 hour ago

Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other peoples Ghana Card details from mobile money agent to receive ransom Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other people's Gh...

1 hour ago

Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin Alleged assault: 'No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that...

1 hour ago

Contempt of court: Side chick Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threatening judge Contempt of court: 'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threat...

2 hours ago

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over a...

2 hours ago

Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Renowned political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo NPP has lost its soul and tradition because of its current bad leadership — Prof...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line