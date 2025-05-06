Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in US

ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 06 May 2025
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has officially nominated Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, to represent him and lead the country’s high-level delegation to the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Indianapolis, USA.

The prestigious event will be held from June 2 to 5, 2025, in the U.S. city of Indianapolis.

Organised by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, GEC 2025 will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and innovation leaders from over 200 countries. The event's theme, “The Bold Transforms the World,” emphasizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing global challenges and promoting inclusive prosperity.

“This appointment reflects Ghana's unwavering commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and private sector-led development as core pillars of its economic transformation strategy,” said Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder of GEN-Ghana.

Minister Ofosu-Adjare is expected to participate in the GEC Ministerial Summit and engage in high-level investment forums, bilateral meetings, and policy discussions focused on advancing innovation, job creation, and economic diplomacy.

Ghana’s delegation will include government officials, private sector representatives, entrepreneurial support organizations, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora. The team plans to use the platform to showcase the country’s growing investment potential, particularly in agribusiness and industrial innovation, while seeking partnerships to expand the startup ecosystem.

The GEC is considered the world’s leading platform for cross-sector entrepreneurial collaboration. Since its inception in 2009, the Congress has been hosted in major cities such as Dubai, Milan, Istanbul, Johannesburg, and Kansas City. Indianapolis will now become the second U.S. city to host the event, reinforcing its global significance.

Ghana’s participation in GEC 2025 is aligned with the country’s broader international strategy to strengthen its startup and MSME ecosystem, build institutional capacity, and foster global public-private partnerships to drive long-term economic growth.

