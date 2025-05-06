France to host Syrian president on first European visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday for the former Islamist rebel's first European visit, despite growing doubts about Syria's ruling Islamist coalition and protests from France's far right.

Since the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December following fourteen years of devastating war, the international community has been pressing the new authorities, who have roots in the Al-Qaeda jihadist network, to respect personal freedoms, protect minorities and include all components of society in the country's transition.

Many countries say they will monitor the new authorities' conduct before fully lifting Assad-era sanctions.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

Macron will "reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society", the presidency said Tuesday.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," it added.

Influence

During the meeting, Macron will emphasise "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilisation of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism," the presidency said.

President Sharaa is still subject to a UN travel ban. France most likely had to request an exemption from the United Nations, as was the case for his recent trips to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

France, a former colonial ruler of Syria, is eyeing an opportunity to increase its influence in the country after years of Russian presence.

In February, France organised a conference in Paris on the reconstruction of Syria, in the hope of steering the fragile transition. The country has been devastated by years of civil war, with over 90 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

Macron had first invited Syria's new interim leader to visit France in February after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year.

Macron calls Syrian leader to discuss transition, terrorism, sanctions

In March, he repeated the invitation but made it conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing "all components of civil society", describing his initial negotiations with the interim leaders as "positive".

Far-right critical of visit

The French far right criticised the upcoming talks on Wednesday.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused Macron of hosting talks with "a jihadist" who has been involved with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, adding such a meeting would be "provocative and irresponsible".

"Shock and dismay," Le Pen said on X.

"Once again, Emmanuel Macron is damaging France's image and discrediting its commitment, particularly among its allies, in the fight against Islamism."

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who met with the Syrian leader on a visit to Damascus in January, defended the talks.

"The safety of French people is at stake in Syria," Barrot told broadcaster RTL, adding it was important to fight terrorism and drug trafficking in the conflict-riven country as well as control migration.

Not engaging the leaders of Syria and Lebanon would amount to "rolling out the red carpet for Daesh," he said, referring to the Islamic State jihadists.

French companies are meanwhile eyeing a role in Syria's reconstruction.

Last week, French logistics giant CMA CGM signed a 30-year contract to develop and operate the port of Latakia, at an event attended by Sharaa.

Sectarian clashes

Syria's new Islamist authorities have vowed inclusive rule in the multi-confessional, multi-ethnic country.

But sectarian clashes in March in which more than 1,700 people, mostly Alawites, were killed in coastal areas sparked widespread condemnation.

More recent clashes involving Druze fighters, as well as reports of abuses from NGOs, have also raised doubts about the interim government's ability to control extremists in its ranks.

French and German Foreign Ministers call for 'an inclusive Syria'

Since Assad's overthrow, Israel has also launched hundreds of strikes on Syria, including one near the presidential palace in Damascus on Friday.

Israel has repeatedly said its forces stand ready to protect the Druze minority and said the strike near the presidential palace was intended to send a "clear message" to Syria's new rulers.

But the interim government described the strike as a "dangerous escalation", while the United Nations on Saturday urged Israel to halt its attacks on Syria "at once".

Israeli foe Iran, which propped up the now ousted Assad government, condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of seeking to "destroy and annihilate the defence, economic and infrastructure capabilities of Syria as an independent country".

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, also an Assad ally, said that the attacks were "a clear attempt to undermine" and weaken Syria.

(with AFP)