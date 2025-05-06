ModernGhana logo
Mampong Traditional Council bans public processions, funerals ahead of late chief's one week observation

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

The Asante Mampong Traditional Council has announced a ban on all public processions, funerals, and noise-making activities in preparation for the one-week observation of the late Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The one-week observance is scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025. The restrictions will remain in place until the completion of the final funeral rites, expected to take place within a month.

This decision was announced following arrangements made by the Funeral Committee, led by the Adontenhene of the Traditional Council and Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Barimah Osei Hwedie II called on the public to honour the directives issued by the Traditional Council, emphasizing their cultural importance and the need for respect during the mourning period.

He added that the official date for the final funeral rites would be announced after consultations with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II also expressed appreciation to the Queen Mother of the Asante Mampong Traditional Council, Nana Agyakomaa Difie II, and other council members for their support and contributions to the preparations.

To ensure public safety and order, he said the Funeral Committee has met with the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) representatives from all four municipalities in the traditional area. Security personnel will be deployed across the municipalities for both the one-week observance and the final funeral ceremonies.

He encouraged the public to attend in large numbers to pay their respects and honour the legacy of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who, he said, made significant contributions to the development of Asanteman and Ghana.

