Ghanaians don’t trust the tax system but NDC is boosting confidence — Adongo

Headlines Chairman of Parliaments Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, says public confidence and trust in government are essential to boosting tax compliance in Ghana.

According to the Bawku Central MP, many Ghanaians feel they are not being taxed fairly and are unconvinced that their taxes are being used responsibly.

Speaking on GHOne TV’s State Affairs on Tuesday, May 6, Mr Adongo said the perception of unfair taxation and misuse of funds has created a disconnect between citizens and the state.

“Confidence and trust are very key in the management of an economy. One of the challenges Ghanaians face when it comes to paying taxes is that they don’t believe they are being taxed fairly. And even when they give us the money, they don’t trust that we’ll spend it wisely,” he said.

However, Mr Adongo said the new Mahama-led administration is reversing that trend by channelling resources into pro-poor programmes that directly benefit citizens.

He pointed to initiatives like the National Apprenticeship Programme and the Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund as proof of the government’s commitment to social welfare.

“There has been a paradigm shift. In this budget, the Finance Minister and Cabinet made a clear decision to take more from the rich to fund programmes that benefit the poor.

“Most of the pro-poor programmes have already been launched. President Mahama has rolled out a scheme to support over 10,000 unemployed youth through the National Apprenticeship Programme. He’s also focusing on healthcare support for taxpayers battling chronic illnesses,” the MP said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
