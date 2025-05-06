Gov't launches steering committee to oversee private sector role in power distribution reform

The government has inaugurated an eight-member Private Sector Participation (PSP) Steering Committee to spearhead the implementation of the Multiple Lease Model (MLM), a key initiative aimed at improving electricity distribution across the country.

Under the MLM, electricity distribution services will be divided into regional units and each managed by private operators. The model seeks to attract investment, boost efficiency, reduce technical and commercial losses, and enhance customer service nationwide.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan Mensah noted that the MLM was a cornerstone of the government’s broader energy sector recovery and modernization strategy.

He stated that the Steering Committee would provide strategic direction for the PSP rollout, gather baseline data including auditing the PSP deal, coordinate with ECG, NEDCo, regulatory bodies, and transaction advisors, as well as monitor progress across critical milestones.

“The Committee will also be responsible for reviewing and advising on transaction documents, procurement frameworks, draft agreements, risk mitigation strategies, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder communications,” he added.

According to him, the PSP Implementation Unit within the ministry would serve as the Secretariat to the Committee, offering administrative and technical support throughout the implementation process.

Mr Mensah urged the committee to ensure that the procurement of technical, financial, and legal transaction advisors is completed by May 31, 2025 to facilitate the commencement of detailed implementation.

“By September 2025, we anticipate issuing the first phase of the competitive bidding documents for private concessionaires. Three sub-committees; Technical, Governance & Regulatory, and Stakeholder Management have also been established to support the process,” he said.

On his part, the chair of the Technical Sub-Committee, Mr. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and called on Ghanaians to support the Committee as it undertakes its critical mandate.

“The road will be challenging and difficult but I have confidence in the members that we will be able to live up to expectation by providing guidance to the re-structuring of the power distribution sector to ensure customer service satisfaction,” he said.

The PSP Steering Committee will be co-chaired by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor and Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Other members include: Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade and Agribusiness, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications.

The rest are Mr. Julius Kpekpena, Ag. Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG); Mr. John Okine Yamoah, Ag. Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Madam Baba Akon, Secretary to the Committee.