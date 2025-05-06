Keta MCE leads delegation to console family of missing boy

Mr Wisdom Seade, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta in the Volta Region, has led a high-level delegation to extend their solidarity and support to the family of 13-year-old Eric Korshie Adziakpor, who has been missing since April 27, 2025.

The delegation included Mr Innocent Komla Gavua, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Chief Superintendent Maxwell Agyeman, the Keta Divisional Police Commander; Madam Ami Matsakawo, Assembly Member for Dzelukope-Afugo and officials from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Keta Fire Service Command.

Mr Seade expressed deep concern over the young boy's disappearance and reaffirmed the deep commitment of the Assembly and that of the security agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding the case.

“It is very unfortunate for a child to be missing for this long, but I remain hopeful that Eric will return home safely, with the intelligence and hard work of our security officials,” Mr Seade assured.

He encouraged the family to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any information that could aid the investigation.

Mr Seade, also addressed concerns regarding the suspects currently in police custody, clarifying that their detention complies with the Country's legal procedures.

He emphasised that the police are working diligently to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

The MCE in his interactions with the GNA gave an assurance that such incidents would not be tolerated in the Municipality, warning that any individuals found culpable would face the full extent of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Julius Atitsogbui, representing the family, expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Executive and his delegation for their visit and compassion.

He pledged the family's full cooperation and appealed to the police to maintain professionalism and sensitivity throughout the investigation.

Madam Fafali Adabla, the mother of the missing boy, also expressed her appreciation to the authorities for their commitment and compassion.

Eric Korshie Adziakpor, a 13-year-old resident of Dzelukope-Afugo, went missing on Sunday, April 27, 2025,

He was last seen on the day of his disappearance playing with some friends before being called by a man (name withheld) to run an errand for him and has since not returned.

Following a report filed by the family members and some Assembly Members, the said man was arrested.

During police interrogation, he allegedly implicated a local fetish priest (name withheld), who was subsequently arrested.

Both suspects have been arraigned before court and remain in custody as investigations continue, but the police are yet to confirm any specific details, as the case remains under active investigation.

Meanwhile, residents have since remained in absolute shock over Eric’s disappearance as some have held a peaceful demonstration on the principal streets of Keta to press home their displeasure to the authorities to fast-track the investigations.

GNA