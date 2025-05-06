ModernGhana logo
Professor Lord Mensah appointed Head of Local Government Service

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Professor Lord Mensah, a respected academic in financial economics at the University of Ghana Business School, has been appointed as the new Head of the Local Government Service.

With a strong background in both academia and practice, Prof. Mensah is well-positioned to lead the service. He holds a PhD in Applied Economics-Finance from the University of Antwerp in Belgium, an MSc in Financial Mathematics from the University of Kaiserslautern in Germany, and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He has presented at major international finance and economics conferences, including the World Finance Conference in Portugal and events hosted by the Swiss Society for Financial Market Research. His research has taken him to the U.S., South Africa, Vietnam, France, and Singapore. His academic work is widely recognised and indexed on platforms such as Scopus, Web of Science, and Google Scholar.

In addition to his academic credentials, Prof. Mensah has consulted for key institutions including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Bank of Ghana. He also serves as Executive Director of the African Centre for Development Finance and is a regular contributor to discussions on Ghana's financial and economic issues in both media and corporate circles.

His appointment is expected to inject substantial expertise into the operations of local government, particularly in the areas of fiscal decentralisation, development finance, and financial oversight.

