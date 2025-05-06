Romania names interim premier as pre-election turmoil deepens

Romania's Presidency announced on Tuesday that it appointed minister of the interior Catalin Predoiu as interim premier, a day after the prime minister's resignation deepened political tumult. The shift takes place between two rounds of Presidential elections.

Romania's pro-EU Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stepped down on Monday after a far-right candidate topped the first round of a tense presidential vote rerun.

With over 40 percent of the votes, far-right EU critic George Simion topped Sunday's election first round, while the ruling coalition's candidate narrowly lost out to Bucharest's mayor for the second spot.

Ciolacu's resignation comes just two weeks ahead of the presidential vote runoff on May 18 in the EU and NATO member, which has gained in strategic importance since Russia invaded Ukraine, neighbouring Romania.

Ciolacu said his Social Democrats (PSD) party would leave the ruling coalition but they are expected to remain in the government on an interim basis until after the election run-off.

Predoiu, 56, is a former justice minister who already served as interim premier in 2012.

Predoiu, who practiced as a lawyer in the past, is also the current interim president of the liberals (PNL.)

Predoiu told reporters on Monday that the liberals have "sworn-in ministers in the government, they will carry out their duties".

"As long as these mandates are in office, the PNL does its duty," he said.

Closely watched rerun

In Sunday's first round, Simion, who leads the nationalist AUR party, got twice as much votes as the pro-EU Mayor Nicusor Dan, an independent.

A far-right victory in the second round, closely watched by Brussels and Washington, could mark a shift in the country's foreign policy.

The president represents Romania at EU and NATO summits and can veto EU votes. He also appoints the premier and other government posts.

Campaigning on a vow to "put Romania first," Simion, a fan of US President Donald Trump, has criticised "Brussels' unelected bureaucrats", accusing them of having "meddled in the Romanian elections," a claim repeated by US Vice-President JD Vance during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

In December, Romania's constitutional court in a shock move scrapped the presidential ballot after far-right politician Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round.

The annulment followed allegations of Russian interference and a massive TikTok campaign that emerged in favour of Georgescu.

Simion has called the annulment "a coup d'etat". Georgescu was barred from the rerun but two major far-right parties decided to back Simion instead.

