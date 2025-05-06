Court finds seven guilty of bullying Paris Olympics choreographer

A French court has found seven people guilty of bullying the chief choreographer of last year's Paris Olympics opening ceremony online, handing down fines and suspended prison terms.

The seven accused, of whom only one was present in court, were found guilty of sending hate messages, and even a death threat, to Thomas Jolly, 43, over a controversial scene in the ceremony.

Jolly filed a legal complaint over the cyberbullying shortly after the open-air spectacular on the Seine that drew mostly praise.

However, some Christians and far-right groups took offence at one of its scenes incorporating LGBTQ performers that they claimed mocked Christian values.

In his complaint Jolly, who is openly gay, said he was being targeted "by threatening and insulting messages" that he said criticised his sexual orientation and "wrongly assumed Israeli origins", according to prosecutors.

Paris Olympic opening creator rebuffs anti-Christian criticism

Ceremony organisers said they were portraying feasting Olympian gods in a nod to classical paintings, with a blue-painted French pop star and actor, Philippe Katerine, playing Dionysus (also referred to as Bacchus), the father of Sequana, the goddess of the River Seine.

But some interpreted it as a disrespectful parody of the Last Supper, the final meal between Jesus and his apostles.

US President Donald Trump called the ceremony "a disgrace".

Proud moment

But Jolly received the full support of French President Emmanuel Macron who said he was "outraged" by the cyberbullying, adding that "the French were very proud of this ceremony".

Jolly went on to win an honorary Molière trophy for his contribution to the Paris Olympics ceremonies, at the 36th annual theatre awards on 28 April.

The fines in Monday's sentencing went up to €3,000 and the suspended sentences up to four months.

France recorded significant rise in cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics

All seven of those found guilty were also ordered to pay a symbolic euro to Jolly, and undergo a five-day civic training programme.

Investigators have also been looking into similar complaints from Barbara Butch, a French DJ and lesbian activist who starred in the controversial scene.

Her lawyer said she had been "threatened with death, torture and rape".

Five people are to stand trial in that case in September, prosecutors told French news agency AFP in March.

(with AFP)