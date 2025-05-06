NDC using alleged police assault to distract successful CJ suspension demo – NPP alleges

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has rejected claims that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin assaulted a police officer during the recent “Save the Judiciary” protest.

He described the allegations as a political distraction orchestrated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Channel One TV’s News Feed on Tuesday, May 6, Ahiagbah called the accusations unfounded and driven by partisan motives.

“I think this is a non-issue that has been elevated obviously by the NDC to share space with the rather successful demonstration yesterday. And for me, we ought to just dismiss it without merit,” he stated.

Contrary to the claims, Ahiagbah alleged that it was the police officer who assaulted the Effutu MP, insisting that Afenyo-Markin was the victim.

“It was rather the police officer who assaulted the MP for Effutu, who is the Minority Leader,” he claimed, suggesting the officer's actions left the lawmaker visibly shaken.

He criticized the police for failing to clarify the incident early on, suggesting that a direct conversation with the officer could have resolved the matter.

“The police could have simply just cleared any doubt by talking to the officer, who would attest to the fact that he perhaps knowingly or unknowingly hit him pretty hard,” he said.

Ahiagbah went further to imply that the officer’s conduct may not have been accidental.

“I am inclined to even think that the guy did it on purpose. That is really where the point is. There is nothing that the Minority Leader did wrongly,” he asserted.

He urged the public not to be distracted by what he described as a false narrative and instead focus on the demonstration’s true intent.

“This narrative the NDC is foisting on us, as though the demonstration was all about the Minority Leader assaulting someone, is false and one that we should set aside and focus on the objective of yesterday's demonstration,” he emphasised.