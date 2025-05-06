ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC using alleged police assault to distract successful CJ suspension demo – NPP alleges

  Tue, 06 May 2025
NDC NDC using alleged police assault to distract successful CJ suspension demo – NPP alleges
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has rejected claims that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin assaulted a police officer during the recent “Save the Judiciary” protest.

He described the allegations as a political distraction orchestrated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Channel One TV’s News Feed on Tuesday, May 6, Ahiagbah called the accusations unfounded and driven by partisan motives.

“I think this is a non-issue that has been elevated obviously by the NDC to share space with the rather successful demonstration yesterday. And for me, we ought to just dismiss it without merit,” he stated.

Contrary to the claims, Ahiagbah alleged that it was the police officer who assaulted the Effutu MP, insisting that Afenyo-Markin was the victim.

“It was rather the police officer who assaulted the MP for Effutu, who is the Minority Leader,” he claimed, suggesting the officer's actions left the lawmaker visibly shaken.

He criticized the police for failing to clarify the incident early on, suggesting that a direct conversation with the officer could have resolved the matter.

“The police could have simply just cleared any doubt by talking to the officer, who would attest to the fact that he perhaps knowingly or unknowingly hit him pretty hard,” he said.

Ahiagbah went further to imply that the officer’s conduct may not have been accidental.

“I am inclined to even think that the guy did it on purpose. That is really where the point is. There is nothing that the Minority Leader did wrongly,” he asserted.

He urged the public not to be distracted by what he described as a false narrative and instead focus on the demonstration’s true intent.

“This narrative the NDC is foisting on us, as though the demonstration was all about the Minority Leader assaulting someone, is false and one that we should set aside and focus on the objective of yesterday's demonstration,” he emphasised.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Tork...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian football manager and political commentator, Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Give credit where it is due' — Coach Opeele rejects claims Bawumia worked for C...

4 hours ago

Former Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dickson Adomako Kissi Sacking CJ Torkonoo will be injurious to Ghana’s democracy — Adomako Kissi

4 hours ago

Chairman of Parliaments Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo NPP should be going on an apology tour, not a thank-you tour — Adongo

4 hours ago

President Mahama and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Foreign Affairs Ministry cancels 701 Diplomatic and Service Passports over non-c...

5 hours ago

NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy

5 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene clocks 75 today

5 hours ago

US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist

5 hours ago

NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed

6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama There are a few things to tweak on the 24-hour economy policy — Mahama

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line