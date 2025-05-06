ModernGhana logo
GOC President, team attend thanksgiving service 

By Emmanuel Quarshie Ashong, ISD II Contributor
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

The newly elected leaders of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have attended a thanksgiving service at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Community 1, Tema to thank God on their successful elections last April.

The team led by President of the GOC, Mr. Richard Akpokavie Esq. emphasized their desire to seek spiritual support, advice, divine guidance and protection and also appreciate God’s faithfulness to them before, during and after their elections.

In his sermon, Rev. Father David Arko Amissah, said he appreciate them in giving themselves to the service of the Nation. He encouraged them to make sports in the country progress during their tenure in office, and that football should not be their only focus but also more attention should be given to other sporting activities.

He advised that more women should be encouraged to take up positions in the area of sports and they should work together as a team for the growth of sports in Ghana.

The priest further advised them to leave behind a legacy rather than collapsing and seeking personal interests before handing over. He emphasized that the new administration should think about other people’s well-being and the development of sports and lead exemplary lives for the nation and generations to benefit.

Rev. Father David prayed for divine guidance, direction, wisdom, good health and long life in discharge of their duties.

The Ghana Olympic Committee represents all Olympic Sports Federations in Ghana and oversees the Commonwealth Games. Elections were held on the 26th of April 2025 to elect 18 members to steer the affairs of the Committee for the next four years.

Some members who accompanied the President of GOC at the thanksgiving service includes: the 1st Vice President, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, 3rd Vice President, Mr. Ernest Danso, Secretary General, Mr. Kassim Mohammed Muniru and Treasurer, Mr. Evans Yeboah.

Board Members were: Mr. George Owusu Ansah (Nana Adu Mankata II), Mr. George Lamptey, Mr. Kamal Sulley, Mr. Bawah Fuseini and Nii Lamptey Bannerman.

Other federation heads in attendance were: the Secretary General of Ghana Cycling Federation, Mr. Mohammed Shaaban, Christopher Esilfie and Philipinna Frimpong.

