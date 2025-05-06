ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Interior Minister commissions GIS Centre of Excellence and residential facility

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
General News Interior Minister commissions GIS Centre of Excellence and residential facility
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has commissioned the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Centre of Excellence and residential accommodation for officers, aimed at enhancing the capacity of GIS personnel to perform their duties effectively.

The Centre is expected to equip personnel to address emerging challenges and strengthen Ghana’s border security management and contribute to national security.

The newly commissioned residential accommodation comprises 84 units, including two and three-bedroom apartments, designed to improve the living conditions of GIS officers.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Accra, the Minister commended the GIS for their dedication and hard work, noting that their critical role in national security underscores the need for improved logistical support.

He assured that the Ministry would continue to prioritize the allocation of resources to benefit national security stating that the Government recognises the urgent need to improve office and residential infrastructure for security personnel.

He also tasked the GIS to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility, stressing the importance of a maintenance plan to uphold the Centre’s reputation and promote good community living.

The Acting Comptroller–General of GIS, Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his continued support, noting that his presence at the event signified a strong commitment to addressing the Service’s housing deficit.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

How two Ghanaian women were lured through marriage proposals to Nigeria and later kidnapped How two Ghanaian women were lured through marriage proposals to Nigeria and late...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assifuah Justice must be seen, not just done — Ekow Assifuah defends objection to CJ pane...

1 hour ago

Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law CJ removal process should be allowed to its conclusion — Ansa-Asare

1 hour ago

A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare Injunction application against CJ’s suspension was legally unmeritorious, dead o...

1 hour ago

Government communicator Sammy Ayeh CJ demo: Afenyo-Markin lied about being assaulted by a police officer — NDC’s Sa...

1 hour ago

The very people who said my words were justification for the national security slap are now slapping policeman — Sam George shades Afenyo-Markin "The very people who said my words were justification for the national security ...

1 hour ago

Godfred Dame raises objection against Justice Baffoe Bonnie presiding case against petition to remove Chief Justice Godfred Dame raises objection against Justice Baffoe Bonnie presiding case again...

1 hour ago

Police to transport kidnapped victims, suspects to Ghana Police to transport kidnapped victims, suspects to Ghana

2 hours ago

Akonta Mining sues Minerals Commission, Lands Minister for GH¢20 Million over defamation Akonta Mining sues Minerals Commission, Lands Minister for GH¢20 Million over de...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not backing Bawumia’s 2028 presidential bid – Dr. Arthur Kennedy Akufo-Addo not backing Bawumia’s 2028 presidential bid – Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line