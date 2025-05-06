Interior Minister commissions GIS Centre of Excellence and residential facility

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has commissioned the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Centre of Excellence and residential accommodation for officers, aimed at enhancing the capacity of GIS personnel to perform their duties effectively.

The Centre is expected to equip personnel to address emerging challenges and strengthen Ghana’s border security management and contribute to national security.

The newly commissioned residential accommodation comprises 84 units, including two and three-bedroom apartments, designed to improve the living conditions of GIS officers.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Accra, the Minister commended the GIS for their dedication and hard work, noting that their critical role in national security underscores the need for improved logistical support.

He assured that the Ministry would continue to prioritize the allocation of resources to benefit national security stating that the Government recognises the urgent need to improve office and residential infrastructure for security personnel.

He also tasked the GIS to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility, stressing the importance of a maintenance plan to uphold the Centre’s reputation and promote good community living.

The Acting Comptroller–General of GIS, Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his continued support, noting that his presence at the event signified a strong commitment to addressing the Service’s housing deficit.