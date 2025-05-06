ModernGhana logo
Corrupt appointees will be prosecuted even after dismissal — Attorney General

Headlines Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine
TUE, 06 MAY 2025 1
Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has advised government appointees to act responsibly and avoid any corrupt acts while in office.

Speaking on Monday, May 5, on the sidelines of the launch of a Code of Conduct for appointees by President John Mahama, Dr Ayine said the law will deal with any appointee found to have engaged in criminal behaviour, regardless of their position or party affiliation.

According to the Bolgatanga East MP, he would not hesitate to investigate and prosecute any current government official who engages in corruption, just as those from the previous administration are being held accountable under the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative.

“I will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute any appointee of this government who crosses the line, because it doesn’t make sense to prosecute only past appointees while those currently serving go scot-free,” he said.

He cautioned that merely dismissing a corrupt appointee from office is not enough and stressed that criminal sanctions will follow where appropriate.

“If your appointment has been terminated, it should be possible—if criminal conduct flows from what you have done—for the Attorney General to then pick up the matter and ensure the courts impose the necessary criminal sanctions on you,” he said.

“We should not conduct ourselves in such a way that we give the President the unpleasant duty of having to fire anybody. I also don’t want to have the unpleasant duty of having to investigate my own colleagues. So we should all stay in line—the straight and narrow path that has been defined by the President,” he advised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Nyame | 5/6/2025 5:01:46 PM

How can a corrupt and thief prosecute a fellow corrupt politicians. Just mouth talk. You said you collected 500,000 cedis from a businessman for campaign. Was that not corruption. Prosecute yourself first

