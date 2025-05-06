'Give credit where it is due' — Coach Opeele rejects claims Bawumia worked for Cedi stabilization

Ghanaian football manager and political commentator, Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng, has rejected claims that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia deserves credit for the recent appreciation of the cedi.

Dr Ekua Amoakoh, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, had earlier claimed that the local currency’s recent gains were the result of policies initiated under Dr Bawumia’s leadership.

In a social media post on Tuesday, May 6, Dr Amoakoh attributed the cedi’s stability to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, through which she said the NPP government accumulated over $6 billion worth of gold between 2022 and January 2025 to support the currency.

However, responding to this in a post on the same day, Coach Opeele, who campaigned for Dr Bawumia during the 2024 general elections, argued that credit should rather go to the current administration.

“For some time now, I have restrained myself from posting about politics, but saying Mahama is not the one fixing the dollar-cedi rate because of a foundation laid by a predecessor is like saying Klopp won the 2025 English League for Liverpool, not Arne Slot. Give credit where credit is due,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the cedi has recently shown strong performance against major foreign currencies such as the US dollar, euro, and British pound.

As of Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the cedi was trading at a buying rate of GHS13.64 and a selling rate of GHS14.46 to the US dollar.

For the British pound, it traded at GHS18.04 for buying and GHS19.26 for selling.

Cedirates.com, a Ghanaian platform that tracks currency and fuel updates, further reported that the euro traded at GHS15.37 for buying and GHS16.39 for selling.