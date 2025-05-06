Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo

The Supreme Court has dismissed an injunction application filed by Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, which sought to prevent the President from forwarding a petition to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo to the Council of State.

According to TV3’s Laud Adu Asare, who was present in court, the case was struck out after Assafuah’s lawyer, Godfred Dame, withdrew the suit.

Before the withdrawal, the Supreme Court had unanimously rejected an objection raised by Dame challenging the inclusion of Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie on the panel hearing the case. The court held that Dame’s concerns did not disqualify Justice Baffoe-Bonnie from presiding and assured that proper judicial processes would be followed.

Godfred Dame had argued that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie should not lead the panel, stating, “Justice Baffoe-Bonnie cannot be the president of the panel because he stands to be directly affected by the outcome of the proceedings.” However, Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai opposed this view, and the court sided with the latter.

The matter has seen delays, including an adjournment due to the absence of one panel member. On April 16, the panel sat with four judges instead of five, as Justice Samuel Asiedu was not present. The session was chaired by Justice Osei Bonsu, who noted that the adjournment was due to an “unavoidable reason.”

Godfred Dame had previously maintained that the President should halt the consultation process with the Council of State until the court ruled on the injunction, arguing that, “the law prohibits the continuation of court processes when there's an injunction application.”

However, this position was contested by Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, who stated, “He needs to understand that this is the performance of a constitutional duty and the law is very clear that you cannot enjoin the performance of a constitutional or public obligation.”

President John Dramani Mahama had earlier submitted three petitions calling for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to the Council of State in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. A March 25, 2025, statement from the Presidency’s Communications Directorate confirmed that the petitions were received from various individuals urging the President to act.

As required by the Constitution, President Mahama has referred the matter to the Council of State to initiate the necessary consultations. The Chief Justice has since responded to the petition.