Afenyo-Markin’s Reckless Path: Justice Must Prevail Over Political Evasion

Introduction

Political accountability is the bedrock of governance, ensuring transparency, integrity, and the protection of democratic institutions. However, repeated instances of fact distortion, legal maneuvering, and public misdirection, as exemplified by Afenyo-Markin’s actions, threaten to undermine public trust. His recent conduct—**misrepresentation of images, courtroom evasion, and the assault on a police officer followed by a petition against the same officer—raises grave concerns about impunity in leadership**.

To understand the deeper implications of such behavior, we must examine governance accountability mechanisms in Africa, global best practices, and legal precedents in constitutional democracies to assess how institutions should respond to political misconduct.

African Governance and Accountability Challenges

African governance frameworks are often hindered by institutional weaknesses, judicial interference, and selective application of transparency laws. Political figures frequently navigate legal loopholes, employ media-driven counter-narratives, and invoke parliamentary privileges to evade consequences.

Key Accountability Structures in Africa

African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM): A voluntary assessment tool evaluating governance standards. However, enforcement mechanisms remain weak.

Judicial Oversight Bodies: Courts across Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa act as checks against executive overreach, though political interference remains an issue.

Anti-Corruption Agencies: Ghana's Special Prosecutor's Office and Nigeria's EFCC have made strides in investigating misconduct, but enforcement inconsistencies persist.

Patterns of Political Evasion



Turning to Courts Instead of Parliament: Political figures sidestep parliamentary resolution in favor of judicial rulings, using the courts as tactical shields.

Public Narrative Manipulation: Media platforms are frequently used to reshape reality, from exaggerated personal success stories to deflecting accountability.

Shielding Misconduct Behind Immunity: Parliamentary privileges often allow politicians to dodge legal consequences, prolonging justice delivery.

Global Accountability Mechanisms and Legal Precedents

In established democracies, institutions enforce transparency through judicial independence, media oversight, and legislative review. Leaders who abuse power face scrutiny through investigative journalism, public outcry, and legal intervention.

Major Accountability Tools



Freedom of Information Acts: Enforce government transparency, widely used in the US and UK to expose misconduct.

Judicial Oversight: The US Supreme Court, UK High Courts, and similar institutions act as impartial checks on power abuses.

Public Watchdog Agencies: Bodies like the US GAO and UK NAO oversee government integrity and financial accountability.

Cases of Political Misconduct and Legal Accountability

Richard Nixon (USA, Watergate Scandal): Journalistic revelations forced resignation before impeachment proceedings.

Jacob Zuma (South Africa, Corruption Charges): Persistent legal battles despite political maneuvering highlight judicial resilience.

Silvio Berlusconi (Italy, Financial Misconduct): Years of court battles ultimately led to convictions, reinforcing the necessity of sustained legal oversight.

A Call for Governance Reforms

For African governance to uphold accountability, institutional reforms must include:

Judicial independence safeguards against political interference.

Parliamentary immunity review ensuring misconduct is fully investigated.

Stronger investigative journalism protections to expose deception and corruption.

Conclusion: Justice Must Prevail Over Political Evasion

To sweep this matter under the carpet in the name of parliamentary immunity would be an insult to justice and an affront to the rule of law. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) must exercise full authority to ensure that this assault case is investigated with integrity, without yielding to political influence. Parliamentary privilege must never serve as a shield for lawlessness.

Afenyo-Markin’s reckless conduct—misrepresentation, courtroom evasion, and outright assault—reflects a dangerous pattern of unchecked impunity. No institution should be held hostage by a single politician whose actions erode the credibility of governance.

Chinua Achebe aptly stated, "When the music changes, so must the dance." Ghana cannot afford leaders who behave like recalcitrant schoolboys, testing the limits of authority and dodging consequences at every turn.

The biblical warning in Ecclesiastes 8:11 rings true: "When a sentence against a crime is not executed swiftly, the hearts of the people are filled with schemes to do wrong." Delayed justice emboldens misconduct. Failure to act decisively will set a dangerous precedent.

The IGP must resist external pressures and uphold the law impartially. Parliament must reflect—will it allow one of its own to tarnish its reputation further? The message must be clear: No one is above the law. No seat of power should serve as a refuge for impunity.

Ghana’s democracy demands leaders of integrity, not masters of deception. Afenyo-Markin must recognize that his office is not an entitlement but a responsibility—one that requires discipline, truth, and accountability. As Amos 5:24 declares, "Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream."

