Proposal for Parliamentary Accountability and Reform in Ghana

Presented by Retired Senior Citizen for and on behalf of All Senior Citizens of Ghana

Submitted for Consideration by the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Executive Summary

This proposal outlines key governance reforms essential for strengthening transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership in Ghana. It advocates for three critical legislative changes:

1. Strengthening asset declaration laws to improve public oversight.

2. Abolishing ex gratia payments and establishing a contributory pension system for MPs.

3. Introducing a two-term limit for Members of Parliament to foster leadership renewal.

These reforms align with ongoing calls for fiscal responsibility, integrity in public service, and citizen participation in governance. The National Democratic Congress (NDC), under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed commitments toward restructuring Ghana’s political landscape to ensure fair, transparent, and accountable leadership.

1. Justification for Reform

Strengthening Asset Declaration Laws

Current regulations under Act 550 (Public Office Holders Declaration of Assets and Disqualification Act, 1998) lack effective enforcement mechanisms, allowing officials to conceal wealth accumulation while in office.

Key proposals include:



Mandatory public disclosure of asset declarations.

of asset declarations. Real-time auditing mechanisms for verification by the Auditor-General.

mechanisms for verification by the Auditor-General. Strict legal penalties for false declarations or failure to declare.

Abolition of Ex Gratia Payments

Ex gratia payments granted under Article 71 of the Constitution remain controversial and unsustainable. Reform measures include:

Elimination of ex gratia payments for MPs.

for MPs. Adoption of a contributory pension system , similar to other public sector workers.

, similar to other public sector workers. Public oversight in remuneration reviews for Article 71 officeholders.

Implementing a Two-Term Limit for MPs

Currently, Ghanaian MPs can serve indefinitely, leading to entrenched political interests. Introducing a two-term limit will:

Encourage fresh leadership and diversity in governance.

and diversity in governance. Reduce career politicians' influence , ensuring progressive policymaking.

, ensuring progressive policymaking. Improve political accountability, shifting the focus from reelection to service delivery.

2. Legislative Strategy and Implementation Plan

Phase 1: Legal Drafting & Technical Assessment

Engage constitutional law experts to draft the required legislative amendments.

to draft the required legislative amendments. Conduct comparative analysis with successful governance models internationally.

with successful governance models internationally. Develop a structured bill for parliamentary submission.

Phase 2: Stakeholder Engagement

Secure endorsement from civil society organizations (CSOs), policy think tanks, and governance experts .

. Build coalitions with MPs supportive of reform for legislative backing.

for legislative backing. Engage public sector unions and academia to ensure legal and economic feasibility.

Phase 3: Public Mobilization & Advocacy

Launch a citizen petition to Parliament, mobilizing grassroots support.

to Parliament, mobilizing grassroots support. Implement a nationwide media campaign through radio, television, and digital platforms.

through radio, television, and digital platforms. Organize town hall forums to foster dialogue on the impact of these reforms.

Phase 4: Legislative Push & Policy Adoption

Officially submit the bill for parliamentary debate and review.

for parliamentary debate and review. Organize expert panels to advocate for adoption .

. Ensure continuous media coverage to track legislative progress and maintain public pressure.

3. Alignment with NDC Governance Agenda

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined a governance philosophy rooted in financial prudence, transparency, and structural reforms. His administration has signaled readiness to scrap ex gratia, enhance asset declaration accountability, and implement key governance restructurings. These proposed reforms directly complement Mahama’s Resetting the Nation Agenda, ensuring alignment with the NDC’s commitment to:

Fiscal discipline in governance through expenditure control.

through expenditure control. Stronger ethical standards for political office holders.

for political office holders. Citizen-driven policy formation, reinforcing democratic governance.

4. Advocacy & Publishing Strategy

Publication Formats



Official policy brief shared with parliamentary committees and governance bodies.

shared with parliamentary committees and governance bodies. Press releases and op-eds disseminated through national media.

disseminated through national media. Digital reports distributed to legal, academic, and policy networks.

distributed to legal, academic, and policy networks. Formal submission to government authorities for legislative consideration.

Public Engagement & Strategic Mobilization

National forums and town halls to engage citizens directly.

to engage citizens directly. Online petitions demanding reform adoption.

demanding reform adoption. Collaboration with civil society groups for expert-driven policy advocacy.

5. Conclusion & Call to Action

The implementation of these reforms will ensure greater accountability, fiscal discipline, and leadership renewal, directly benefiting Ghana’s governance landscape.

We urge President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership, and key parliamentary stakeholders to champion this movement toward ethical governance. This proposal reflects a critical step toward restoring public trust, eliminating political excesses, and fostering democratic leadership.

Together, let’s mobilize, advocate, and push for responsible governance that serves the people of Ghana.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua Estate

[email protected]🚀