ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Mobile Money systems safe and secure' — MobileMoney LTD

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Business & Finance Mobile Money systems safe and secure — MobileMoney LTD
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

MobileMoney LTD (MoMo from MTN) has said recent social media messages claiming that MTN systems have been compromised due to a cybersecurity incident advising customers to withdraw their funds, are misleading and untrue.

MobileMoney LTD, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said, “We want to clarify that this information is completely misleading, untrue and, in some instances, potentially mischievous.”

The statement assured customers that the cybersecurity incident had not impacted on the operation or security of the company's mobile money systems.

It said, “No customers have lost any of their money as a result of the cybersecurity incident; our mobile money platform remains safe and secure, and customers funds are protected.”

It said MobileMoney LTD operated with robust security protocols and continuously monitored the environment to enhance system integrity.

The statement said, “The MoMo platform utilises industry-leading security measures including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and ongoing monitoring to detect and prevent fraudulent activity.”

It added, “We also collaborate closely with regulatory authorities, cybersecurity experts, and partner institutions to uphold the highest safety standards.”

The statement appreciated the concerns of the customers of the telecommunication company and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of mobile money services.

It urged customers and members of the public to rely on official channels of MobileMoney LTD and MTN Ghana for authentic and accurate information.

“We also remind our valued customers to remain vigilant and avoid disclosing sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, and OTPs via phone, text, messages, or emails,” the company cautioned.

“For assistance, customers are encouraged to contact MTN's toll-free customer care number at 100,” the statement said.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Tork...

54 minutes ago

Ghanaian football manager and political commentator, Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Give credit where it is due' — Coach Opeele rejects claims Bawumia worked for C...

56 minutes ago

Former Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dickson Adomako Kissi Sacking CJ Torkonoo will be injurious to Ghana’s democracy — Adomako Kissi

56 minutes ago

Chairman of Parliaments Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo NPP should be going on an apology tour, not a thank-you tour — Adongo

56 minutes ago

President Mahama and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Foreign Affairs Ministry cancels 701 Diplomatic and Service Passports over non-c...

2 hours ago

NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy

2 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene clocks 75 today

2 hours ago

US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist

2 hours ago

NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama There are a few things to tweak on the 24-hour economy policy — Mahama

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line