'Mobile Money systems safe and secure' — MobileMoney LTD

MobileMoney LTD (MoMo from MTN) has said recent social media messages claiming that MTN systems have been compromised due to a cybersecurity incident advising customers to withdraw their funds, are misleading and untrue.

MobileMoney LTD, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said, “We want to clarify that this information is completely misleading, untrue and, in some instances, potentially mischievous.”

The statement assured customers that the cybersecurity incident had not impacted on the operation or security of the company's mobile money systems.

It said, “No customers have lost any of their money as a result of the cybersecurity incident; our mobile money platform remains safe and secure, and customers funds are protected.”

It said MobileMoney LTD operated with robust security protocols and continuously monitored the environment to enhance system integrity.

The statement said, “The MoMo platform utilises industry-leading security measures including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and ongoing monitoring to detect and prevent fraudulent activity.”

It added, “We also collaborate closely with regulatory authorities, cybersecurity experts, and partner institutions to uphold the highest safety standards.”

The statement appreciated the concerns of the customers of the telecommunication company and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of mobile money services.

It urged customers and members of the public to rely on official channels of MobileMoney LTD and MTN Ghana for authentic and accurate information.

“We also remind our valued customers to remain vigilant and avoid disclosing sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, and OTPs via phone, text, messages, or emails,” the company cautioned.

“For assistance, customers are encouraged to contact MTN's toll-free customer care number at 100,” the statement said.

