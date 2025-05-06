Akonta Mining sues Minerals Commission, Lands Minister for GH¢20 Million over defamation

Akonta Mining Company Limited has filed a defamation lawsuit at the High Court against the Minerals Commission and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, demanding GH¢20 million in damages.

The legal action stems from public statements made by the defendants regarding alleged illegal mining activities in protected forest reserves, which the company argues have harmed its reputation.

This lawsuit marks the latest development in a long-standing controversy surrounding Akonta Mining, a company previously linked to unauthorized mining operations in forest reserves—an issue that has drawn national and international scrutiny. The company has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming its activities have been misrepresented.

In its writ, Akonta Mining is seeking both general damages for defamation and special or aggravated damages for libel. The company claims that the public statements made by the Minerals Commission and Minister Buah were defamatory and were republished widely in the media, causing reputational damage on both local and international fronts.

Apart from monetary compensation, Akonta Mining is requesting that the court compel the defendants to retract the alleged defamatory statements and issue an unqualified public apology. The company wants the retraction and apology to be disseminated across multiple platforms, including radio, television, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, the company is asking the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from making any further defamatory remarks. It is also seeking an order for costs, including legal fees and all related expenses incurred as part of the legal process.

The case reignites debate over accountability and communication in Ghana’s mining sector, particularly around how allegations of environmental harm and corruption are handled in the public domain.