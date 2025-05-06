NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, a physician, author, and former presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced deep concerns over what he calls persistent “leadership bias” within the party’s internal structures.

Speaking on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Thursday, May 1, Dr. Kennedy criticized what he described as a lack of fairness and transparency in how the party manages internal affairs, especially in the aftermath of its recent electoral defeat.

His remarks focused on the unequal access to critical information and how this might be skewing the party’s direction in favor of certain individuals, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The party has had problems with leadership bias, or at least perceptions of the same,” he said.

He took issue with the way the NPP's post-election review was handled, especially regarding the Mike Ocquaye-led committee set up to examine the party’s defeat. Dr. Kennedy questioned both the composition of the committee and the lack of broader access to its findings.

“So now we set up the Mike Ocquaye committee to investigate the reasons why we lost an election. People wondered why that committee was composed the way it was. They finished their work, and it is not shared with the general membership of the party, which is reasonable sometimes,” he noted.

However, Dr. Kennedy pointed to what he considers a problematic inconsistency—Dr. Bawumia appears to have had access to the committee's findings while others have not.

“It is clear from the kind of things that Dr. Bawumia is saying on the Thank You tour that he is privy to the contents of the report, whilst other people who may ultimately, and as of right, contest for the leadership are not privy to the contents of the report. That is not fair.”

He argued that this imbalance contributes to growing distrust and weakens efforts to rebuild a united front as the party prepares for future contests.

Turning to Dr. Bawumia’s ongoing “Thank You” tour, Dr. Kennedy was skeptical of its intent, describing it as more strategic than sincere.

“Even the timing and tone of the tour suggest that the party is rushing to secure political ground rather than rebuilding trust from within,” he observed.

Dr. Kennedy further criticized what he interpreted as Dr. Bawumia’s attempt to deflect responsibility for the NPP’s governance failures onto former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He warned that such rhetoric is likely to cause more division than cohesion.

“Dr. Bawumia, in effect, is going after the former president for reasons that look quite obvious,” he said. “But if we are not trying to excite disaffection, it sounds like some of the things that Dr. Bawumia is saying and implying and indirectly attributing to the president [former] would not engender goodwill in the party and would lead to rancorous debate.”

Dr. Kennedy’s comments underscore the growing internal tensions within the NPP as it navigates its post-defeat future and prepares for a new chapter in its political journey.