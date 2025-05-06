ModernGhana logo
Gov't directs MMDAs to submit Assembly Members' details for monthly allowance payments

  Tue, 06 May 2025
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Religious Affairs has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country to submit complete records of their Assembly Members in preparation for the disbursement of monthly allowances.

This instruction was issued in a wireless message dated April 30, 2025, and signed by Chief Director Amin Abdul Rahaman on behalf of the Minister. The ministry explained that the move is part of a broader effort to revamp Ghana’s local governance system by improving the welfare of elected local representatives.

The directive stems from the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which makes specific provision for the allowances on Page 73, Section 395.

“As part of efforts to initiate the payment of the monthly allowances to the Hon. Assembly Members, you are kindly requested to provide details of all Hon. Assembly Members in your respective MMDAs,” the Ministry stated in its communication.

Assemblies have been instructed to use a designated template attached to the directive and submit the required information to the Ministry's Decentralisation Unit by email no later than Friday, May 9, 2025. Copies of the submissions must also be sent to an assigned official at the Ministry.

The Ministry urged Regional Ministers and all MMDCEs to prioritize the exercise and ensure accuracy and promptness in their submissions to avoid unnecessary delays in implementing the allowance payments.

