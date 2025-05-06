ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia isn't a courageous leader to rise above manipulation; he can’t lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Headlines Bawumia isnt a courageous leader to rise above manipulation; he can’t lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Veteran politician and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has taken a firm stance against the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning his readiness and independence to lead the NPP into the next political cycle.

Appearing on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, May 4, 2025, Dr. Tamakloe argued that Ghana’s current economic crisis demands a fearless and independent-minded leader—qualities he believes Dr. Bawumia has not demonstrated throughout his political career.

“The mess in which we find ourselves requires leadership that can make decisive decisions without any undue interference, and I doubt Dr. Bawumia has that temerity as a leader,” he said.

Quoting excerpts from his upcoming memoir, A Nation Into Retirement: A Narrative of a Statesman, Dr. Tamakloe expressed deep concern about Ghana’s trajectory, warning that the country’s worsening debt, unemployment, and public disillusionment with governance call for bold, unapologetic leadership.

“We have reached a point in our nation's history where the stakes are incredibly high, and the solutions require nothing short of bold, decisive leadership,” he added. “The economic and social challenges facing Ghana today—ballooning debt, rising unemployment, and an eroded public trust in governance—cannot be addressed by a leader who is constantly looking over his shoulder for approval from power brokers.”

While acknowledging Dr. Bawumia’s technical competence and economic knowledge, Dr. Tamakloe stressed that governance in Ghana demands more than academic skill. He said it requires political courage—especially the willingness to act in the nation’s interest, even at personal or political cost.

“I am not convinced that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shown that level of resolve,” he said. “Throughout his time as Vice President and head of the Economic Management Team, Bawumia's track record has not demonstrated the independent-mindedness or tenacity we need right now.”

Dr. Tamakloe pointed to Bawumia’s silence and inaction during some of the government’s most controversial decisions as evidence of his inability to take a principled stand. In particular, he referenced the passage of the unpopular E-Levy, which Bawumia reportedly opposed behind closed doors. “If it were me, I would have resigned,” he asserted.

Looking toward the 2028 general elections, Dr. Tamakloe called for sweeping reforms within the NPP. He proposed the resignation of the party’s current national executives and the formation of an Interim Management Committee to oversee internal reforms and ensure transparent and fair elections.

“Those who led us into opposition should have resigned on their own. We need a clean election devoid of monetary influence to elect the right people to lead the NPP,” he concluded.

Dr. Tamakloe’s new book, A Nation Into Retirement: A Narrative of a Statesman, is set to be launched on May 7, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Christ the King, near Jubilee House.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

How two Ghanaian women were lured through marriage proposals to Nigeria and later kidnapped How two Ghanaian women were lured through marriage proposals to Nigeria and late...

48 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assifuah Justice must be seen, not just done — Ekow Assifuah defends objection to CJ pane...

48 minutes ago

Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law CJ removal process should be allowed to its conclusion — Ansa-Asare

48 minutes ago

A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare Injunction application against CJ’s suspension was legally unmeritorious, dead o...

48 minutes ago

Government communicator Sammy Ayeh CJ demo: Afenyo-Markin lied about being assaulted by a police officer — NDC’s Sa...

49 minutes ago

The very people who said my words were justification for the national security slap are now slapping policeman — Sam George shades Afenyo-Markin "The very people who said my words were justification for the national security ...

49 minutes ago

Godfred Dame raises objection against Justice Baffoe Bonnie presiding case against petition to remove Chief Justice Godfred Dame raises objection against Justice Baffoe Bonnie presiding case again...

1 hour ago

Police to transport kidnapped victims, suspects to Ghana Police to transport kidnapped victims, suspects to Ghana

2 hours ago

Akonta Mining sues Minerals Commission, Lands Minister for GH¢20 Million over defamation Akonta Mining sues Minerals Commission, Lands Minister for GH¢20 Million over de...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not backing Bawumia’s 2028 presidential bid – Dr. Arthur Kennedy Akufo-Addo not backing Bawumia’s 2028 presidential bid – Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line