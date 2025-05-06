ModernGhana logo
There are a few things to tweak on the 24-hour economy policy — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says his government is reviewing key aspects of the 24-hour economy policy, especially labour and power legislation, to ensure its full effectiveness.

He disclosed this during a conversation with Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, as part of an assessment of his first 120 days in office.

“On the 120-day pact, I believe we did well, but we could do more. There are a few things to tweak, especially on the 24-hour economy in terms of labour and power legislation. We want to be sure we are optimising the value chain opportunities in targeted sectors,” President Mahama said.

Mr Cudjoe, who recounted the meeting in a Facebook post on Monday, May 5, praised the President’s experience and credibility in steering the affairs of the nation.

According to him, among the available options, Mr Mahama was the only one capable of rescuing Ghana from the challenges experienced under the immediate past NPP administration.

“I know. Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk because of the benefit of experience and credibility,” Mr Cudjoe said, quoting his words to the President.

President Mahama, in response, thanked the policy think tank boss for standing up against the excesses of the previous government and acknowledging the weight of his current responsibilities.

“Thank you for your bravery in speaking up and standing up to the previous government’s ills. You have thrust upon me a responsibility far greater than my first term,” he noted.

Mr Cudjoe assured the President of his support, urging him to reach out when needed.

He also mentioned that IMANI is already working with the government on an appraisal tool dubbed ORAL to track performance.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

