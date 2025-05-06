ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama

Headlines Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama
TUE, 06 MAY 2025 2

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has praised President John Dramani Mahama’s experience and competence in steering the affairs of the country.

According to the policy advisor, among the available options, Mr Mahama was the only one capable of rescuing Ghana from the challenges experienced under the immediate past NPP administration.

In a social media post on Monday, May 5, recounting a meeting with the President, Mr Cudjoe noted that beyond experience, Mr Mahama possesses the credibility required to lead at this time.

“I know. Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk because of the benefit of experience and credibility,” he wrote, quoting his words to the President.

In response, President Mahama expressed appreciation to the IMANI boss for speaking out against the ills of the previous government and recognising the weight of his current responsibilities.

“Thank you for your bravery in speaking up and standing up to the previous government’s ills. You have thrust upon me a responsibility far greater than my first term,” he replied.

The policy advisor further urged the President not to hesitate to seek his support in enhancing the effectiveness of his government.

“We are already working on an important appraisal tool with your team. Please, in God’s name, ORAL must succeed. Your 120-day pact ends on Wednesday. How did you think you fared?” he asked the President.

Mr Mahama responded, “On the 120-day pact, I believe we did well, but we could do more. There are a few things to tweak, especially on the 24-hour economy in terms of labour and power legislation. We want to be sure we are optimising the value chain opportunities in targeted sectors.”

56202512616-n6ium8x432-fc-and-mahama

56202512727-8dt2wjivuq-fc-and-mahama-

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Rick Mends | 5/6/2025 1:48:51 PM

Sucking up to power at its best

Comments2
Top Stories

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama There are a few things to tweak on the 24-hour economy policy — Mahama

1 hour ago

Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama

1 hour ago

Glad to see the right to protest restored to factory settings — Prof H.K. Prempeh Glad to see the right to protest restored to factory settings — Prof H.K. Prempe...

2 hours ago

Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, a member of the New Patriotic Partys (NPP) communications team Bawumia’s gold-backed policy behind recent cedi gains — NPP’s Dr. Ekua Amoakoh

2 hours ago

Cedi maintains gains, trades at GHS14.46 to the dollar on May 6 Cedi maintains gains, trades at GHS14.46 to the dollar on May 6

2 hours ago

Renowned legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare I’ll support any well-grounded effort to reverse public university renamings — P...

2 hours ago

Renowned legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Public universities should be named based on geographical location, mission — Pr...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin I had to lean against a wall so I don’t collapse — Afenyo-Markin on alleged assa...

2 hours ago

#SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: Afenyo-Markin petitions IGP over alleged assault by police officer #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: Afenyo-Markin petitions IGP over alleged assault by polic...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line