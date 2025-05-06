Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has praised President John Dramani Mahama’s experience and competence in steering the affairs of the country.

According to the policy advisor, among the available options, Mr Mahama was the only one capable of rescuing Ghana from the challenges experienced under the immediate past NPP administration.

In a social media post on Monday, May 5, recounting a meeting with the President, Mr Cudjoe noted that beyond experience, Mr Mahama possesses the credibility required to lead at this time.

“I know. Only you could take us out of the depths we had sunk because of the benefit of experience and credibility,” he wrote, quoting his words to the President.

In response, President Mahama expressed appreciation to the IMANI boss for speaking out against the ills of the previous government and recognising the weight of his current responsibilities.

“Thank you for your bravery in speaking up and standing up to the previous government’s ills. You have thrust upon me a responsibility far greater than my first term,” he replied.

The policy advisor further urged the President not to hesitate to seek his support in enhancing the effectiveness of his government.

“We are already working on an important appraisal tool with your team. Please, in God’s name, ORAL must succeed. Your 120-day pact ends on Wednesday. How did you think you fared?” he asked the President.

Mr Mahama responded, “On the 120-day pact, I believe we did well, but we could do more. There are a few things to tweak, especially on the 24-hour economy in terms of labour and power legislation. We want to be sure we are optimising the value chain opportunities in targeted sectors.”