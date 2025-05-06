ModernGhana logo
Glad to see the right to protest restored to factory settings — Prof H.K. Prempeh

TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has weighed in on the peaceful nature of the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo.

The demonstration, organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and allied opposition parties on Monday, May 6, was aimed at expressing opposition to the suspension of the Chief Justice and halting the removal process.

Protesters, led by Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, formally presented petitions to the Judiciary, Legislature, and Executive arms of government.

During the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, demonstrations were often injuncted by the police. Even when allowed, protesters were prevented from accessing certain areas, particularly the Jubilee House, where petitions were meant to be presented.

Several protesters who joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamseyNow demonstrations were arrested and remanded for days over charges such as unlawful assembly.

Reacting to the peaceful and free nature of the recent demonstration, the democratic governance advocate expressed joy and hoped it would remain that way.

“This is how the Constitution envisioned, as pronounced by the Supreme Court in NPP v. IGP (1993), that the constitutional right to freedom of assembly and protest would be exercised by protesters and protected and respected by the State and the Government.

“Not through ex parte court applications by the Police or AG to prevent the protest from happening or to force, unreasonably, on the protesters a protest route or destination that alters the intended purpose or impact of their protest, or to unleash on the protesters unjustified force. Glad to see the right to protest restored to factory settings. This is how it must remain going forward,” he wrote on Facebook.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

