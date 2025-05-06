ModernGhana logo
Friedrich Merz fails to gain enough parliamentary votes to become new German chancellor

By Jan van der Made with RFI
Europe
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
AP - Ebrahim Noroozi

Merz was six votes short of an absolute majority needed to become Germany's new Chancellor. A new vote may be held within days, but the outcome is uncertain.

For the first time in Germany's history, a Chancellor-designate failed to obtain the necessary votes in the Bundestag.

Short of majority
After elections in February and the forming of a coalition on  Monday, the only hurdle for Merz to start working was today's election - normally a formality.

But Merz obtained just 310 yes-votes, while 307 parliamentarians voted against him. He would have needed 316 votes in the 630 strong parliament.

"Merz should step aside and the way should be cleared for a general election," Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel told reporters, calling the result a "good day for Germany".

But he still has a chance.
New vote
According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ,) a second vote "won't be held today, adding that a new round "can only take place on Friday," citing the Merz's CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

A two-thirds majority, including votes from the Left Party and the Greens, is needed to shorten the deadline for a second round on Wednesday. According to the FAZ, talks are "currently underway with the Greens and the Left Party about whether they will agree to a shortened deadline for holding another election tomorrow.

Left Party politician Ramelow said he is "in favour of such a shortened deadline".

According to the German constitution, a second round must be held within 14 days. If after several rounds, Merz doesn't manage to obtain the absolute majority, "standards will be lowered" and the "candidate receiving the most votes shall be elected."

Germany's far-left party celebrates surprise comeback in elections

(With newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

