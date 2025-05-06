ModernGhana logo
NPP not helping Chief Justice's course –Political Scientist

  Tue, 06 May 2025
A political science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, has taken a swipe at the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its response to the ongoing process involving the suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo.

Speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s evening news on Monday, May 5, 2025, Dr. Otchere argued that although the procedure to remove the Chief Justice is consistent with provisions of the 1992 Constitution, the NPP’s conduct is casting a political cloud over what should be a constitutional process.

He asserted that the President has not erred in following due process, having submitted the three petitions for the Chief Justice’s removal in accordance with the law.

However, he expressed concern that the NPP’s posture is undermining public confidence and creating the impression that the Judiciary is being pitted against the Executive.

“The NPP’s actions are making the process appear political when it is not supposed to be. This does not help the course of the Chief Justice, nor the integrity of the process,” Dr. Otchere stated.

He urged the party to step back and allow the constitutional process to take its full course without any political interference.

The lecturer also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during the Minority’s demonstration demanding the reinstatement of Chief Justice Torkonoo.

According to Dr. Otchere, the President has acted fairly by ensuring that all petition documents were made available to the suspended Chief Justice, and he reiterated that the issue should not be politicised.

—Classfmonline

Comments

Phillipo | 5/6/2025 10:32:48 AM

How do you expect anything positive when you have Afenyo-Markin, Richard Ahiagbah, and Nana "B" now leading every nonsense that the NPP embarks on

Comments2
