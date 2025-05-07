The NPP Presidential Race: A Tale Of Two Contenders And Bitter Rivalry

The New Patriotic Party, or NPP, has turned into one of the most worthless political parties to ever govern a country. They frequently refuse to own up to their faults and would rather fight back against allegations or accusations. However, their actions cloud the veracity of every accusation made against them. Finding the best presidential candidate amongst Kennedy Agyapong and Mahamudu Bawumia to run on the party's platform in 2028 is the party's largest issue following its defeat in the 2024 election.

The NPP politicians, including former president Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and many others, without any doubt, have demonstrated to Ghanaians that they prioritize the party's survival over the well-being of the populace. Based on the harshness of governance inspired by the "Agyapadie" book, the previous eight years of leadership were not merely a political catastrophe or incompetence but also a crime against humanity or Ghanaians.

There is no reason for any sensible individual to waste time on the NPP, since it doesn’t merit being acknowledged as effective leadership. After their defeat, the party has apologized to Ghanaians, but in my view, the NPP is like a mad dog that would bite anyone who felt sorry for it. They still continue to spread false information about their opponents, even in the opposition. This demonstrates that they still have nothing but destruction to offer Ghanaians when given the opportunity.

I find it incomprehensible that the NPP has the time to continue attacking and spreading false information about President Mahama while failing to recognize the challenges posed by the party's disintegration to take action. If the NPP hasn't recognized the symptoms of the party's demise by now and is still acting as though they don't, I regret to inform the party that they are only campaigning for the wind; they will not come close to winning the 2028 elections since the party has divided.

Unity is crucial in all spheres of life, including the military, institutions, and governance. The Bible describes unity as a condition of harmony, solidarity, and support among Christians, and the Koran speaks about the same subject. It is highlighted as a crucial component of Christianity, signifying the oneness of everyone inside the body of Christ, irrespective of their backgrounds, cultures, or ethnicities; sadly, the NPP lacks this unity. The party has been split by greed, corruption, and hatred.

There will never be harmony between the camps of former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, the former Assin Central MP who has consistently expressed his displeasure with the party but now wishes to run as a presidential candidate on their platform. This is because two captains cannot be on a ship. The incidents that led to the stabbing of an NPP member during their most recent "thank you tour" portend further problems and the party's impending disintegration.

With one camp supporting Kennedy Agyapong as the presidential candidate for the 2028 election and the other supporting Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP is currently a split party. Some members argue that Bawumia is unworthy of support because he is blamed for the party's loss; nevertheless, Bawumia wouldn’t accept this accusation to withdraw from the race. The NPP members are now at odds with one another, which has led to an increase in attacks on its members.

I don’t understand why the NPP doesn't appear to understand that both Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia are not capable of bringing victory to the party. The people who voted the government out to the opposition are not willing to bring them back to power today or tomorrow because of their wickedness in engaging in a marathon of corruption, money laundering, state capture, embezzlement, and property looting, which caused the country's economy, businesses, and investments to collapse.