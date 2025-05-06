ModernGhana logo
Public officials must stop enjoying largese — Ransford Gyampo

  Tue, 06 May 2025
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has taken a strong stance against public sector leaders who continue to enjoy extravagant privileges while the institutions they manage grapple with financial constraints.

In an interview with Accra based Metro TV, Prof. Gyampo described such conduct as irresponsible and out of touch with the realities facing many state agencies.

“It is unthinkable to head an organisation whose resources have been eroded and still want to enjoy largesse as if all is well,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing public concerns over resource mismanagement, inefficiencies, and declining service delivery in several government institutions.

Prof. Gyampo argued that it is unacceptable for leaders to live in luxury while their organisations struggle to meet basic operational needs.

“You cannot pretend all is well and still demand comfort and excess when those below you are grappling with serious resource constraints,” he stressed.

The outspoken academic and newly appointed CEO called for a shift toward modest and responsible leadership, urging public officials to prioritise the welfare of their institutions and the people they serve.

Prof. Gyampo’s call adds to the ongoing discourse on public accountability and institutional reform, as citizens demand more prudent use of state resources and stronger ethical standards from public office holders.

