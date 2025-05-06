Abeiku Santana blasts Mark Okraku Mantey over radio show host allegation

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has rejected claims by former Deputy Tourism Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey that he is violating Public Service Commission rules by continuing his media work while serving in public office.

In a Facebook post on May 4, 2025, Santana, who currently holds the position of Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, dismissed the accusations as baseless.

"I wish to categorically state that the recent claim made by Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, alleging that I am still actively engaged in radio broadcasting despite my government appointment, is entirely false and misleading," Santana wrote.

Okraku-Mantey had earlier alleged that Santana continued working at Okay FM during official working hours, calling the situation unacceptable. In an interview on Joy FM, he criticized media personalities who maintain broadcasting roles while holding government positions.

He cited Abeiku Santana’s case as problematic and contrasted it with that of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah of the NPP, who he said left the media entirely before entering politics.

Okraku-Mantey also accused sections of the Ghanaian media of bias against the NPP, despite professing neutrality.

The exchange has reignited debate over the boundaries between public service and private media engagement, especially among high-profile figures.