Police writes to Speaker Bagbin to release Afenyo-Markin for alleged assualt investigations

  Tue, 06 May 2025
The Ghana Police Service has officially invited Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to assist with investigations into an alleged assault on a police officer during a recent demonstration.

According to a statement issued by the Service, multiple video recordings reviewed from the protest appear to show the lawmaker involved in the incident.

In line with legal protocol, the Police have written to the Speaker of Parliament, Right Alban Bagbin, requesting Afenyo-Markin’s release to facilitate the ongoing probe.

The police officer allegedly assaulted in the video will also participate in the investigation process to help establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The Ghana Police Service says it remains committed to ensuring transparency and due process as it works to clarify the circumstances of the alleged assault.

Phillipo | 5/6/2025 10:35:34 AM

That should be the end of this gangster calling himself an MP. Assault is criminal, even when it's coming from an ordinary person

