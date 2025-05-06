Asante Mampong-Hwediem Health Centre Received Health Supplies From The Oldtimers Club of The Netherlands

In commemoration of its 20th anniversary, the Oldtimers Club of The Netherlands, a Ghanaian-based club , has generously donated a range of essential health items to the Asante Mampong-Hwediem Health Centre. This gesture reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting community health and well-being, particularly in underserved areas.

The donation took place on 18th April 2025 at the Health Centre in the presence of local health officials, traditional leaders, and community members.

The items included , medical gloves, blood pressure monitors, a refrigerator, a digital scale, thermometers and basic medications — all intended to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The donations were presented by Mr. Agyenim Boateng, on behalf of Mr. Kofi Dwomoh, a native of Asante Mampong, also the Vice Chairman of The Oldtimers Club.

Mr Agyenim Boateng said, “ Supplying healthcare at home is one of the top priorities of the club “ He thanked them for all their efforts. .

The occasion was witnessed by several notable personalities, including Nana Omono Asamoah Agyekum, ( Hwediemhene ) Nana Akuoko Peprah ( Hwediem Gyaasehene ) Nana Asirifi ( Hwediem Twafohene ) Nana Adu Gyamfi ( Hwediem Sanaahene ) Elder Nana Akwasi Owusu, Nana Agyakoma Badu ( Hwediem Kyeamehemaa ) Madam Rubi, Senior Nurse and other dignitaries.

Nana Omono Asamoah Agyekum on behalf of the people of Hwediem, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the club for their generous efforts and wished them continued success in all their endeavors.

According to the club, a similar presentation will soon be made to the people of Nkoranza-Asekye Health Post.