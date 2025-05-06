Sika Mpɛ Dede: The Cedi's Quiet Miracle in 120 Days

The Umuofia cedi, bless its little cotton socks, is having a moment. A glow-up, if you like. A transformation so radical, so unprecedented, it's practically whispering sweet words to the US dollar at GHS13.75 today, May 6th, 2025.

And all thanks, of course, to the brilliant monetary policies enacted by the visionary and practically divinely inspired government of the young man from Bole. 120 days. A mere 120 days! And the cedi is singing a song of appreciation so loud, you can almost hear it over the cacophony of trotro horns and the persistent sales pitches of Accra's street vendors.

But something is. . . different. Unsettling, even. The air is thick with anticipation, not just of further cedi gains (may they come in abundance!), but with the deafening silence emanating from Prof. Bawu.

Yes, that Prof. Bawu. The former Vice President of Umuofia, the erstwhile head of the Economic Management Team, the man who, under different circumstances, would have already declared this economic upturn a national holiday, complete with mandatory palm wine drinking contests and commemorative wax prints featuring the soaring cedi.

Imagine, if you will, the sheer, unadulterated Bawu-ness that would have erupted had he been at the helm of this fiscal fortune. We’re talking a symphony of self-congratulations. A ballet of budgetary brilliance. A PowerPoint presentation so packed with graphs and pie charts, it would make your head move up and down than a fufu pounding stick in motion; similar to a characteristic nodding style of Opana.

We're talking about several lectures, each dissecting the intricacies of supply-side economics with the precision of a surgeon and the charisma of a. . .well, Prof. Bawu. These wouldn't be his average lectures, mind you. They would be performance lectures, featuring guest appearances from artists like the great King Paluta and interpretive dances depicting the cedi’s journey to dominance.

Then there would be the many kenkey parties, each a carefully curated gastronomic experience showcasing the diverse regional variations of this beloved Umuofia staple. Each bite would be accompanied by a pronouncement on its connection to economic stability and financial prudence.

And let's not forget the 'Sisi Fia' dance challenges. A number of them! Each one more elaborate, more energetic, and more viral-ready than the last. The challenge would, naturally, be to dance like the cedi itself: strong, stable, and utterly irresistible. Prizes, naturally, would include limited-edition banknotes signed by Prof. Bawu himself, destined to become priceless collector's items (once the cedi finally reached its peak, naturally).

But alas, the silence is deafening. Has Prof. Bawu been struck dumb by the sheer brilliance of the Bole man's policies? Has he been kidnapped by a secret cabal of dollar hoarders? Has he finally embraced the quiet life of a retired economist, content to prune his hibiscus and reflect on the mysteries of compound interest?

We may never know. But one thing is certain: the cedi's quiet appreciation is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s a welcome respite from the economic turbulence of the past. On the other, it robs us of the spectacle that would undoubtedly ensue were Prof. Bawu in charge.

As a former President of Umuofia would say, sika mpɛ dede. Money doesn't like noise. And perhaps, in its own way, the cedi is missing the flamboyant fanfare that Prof. Bawu would have undoubtedly orchestrated.

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s finally getting the peace and quiet it deserves. After all, even a currency needs a little downtime to recharge and prepare for the next economic miracle. So, let’s raise a glass of palm wine to the cedi, and to the silent Prof. Bawu. May their future be bright, stable, and hopefully, just with a little bit more "Sisi Fia" dance moves.

Anthony Obeng Afrane