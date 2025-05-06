Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary protest

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into an alleged physical altercation involving Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin during the recent ‘Save the Judiciary’ demonstration.

The probe was triggered by a widely circulated video that appears to show Afenyo-Markin in a confrontation with a police officer. After reviewing several video recordings of the incident, the Police Service announced it has requested Afenyo-Markin’s assistance as part of the ongoing investigation.

To facilitate his involvement, a formal letter has been sent to the Speaker of Parliament, seeking permission for the Minority Leader to be made available to the investigators.

The police officer captured in the video will also be part of the inquiry process to provide his account of the events.

Amid growing public interest, Bright Ofori Ampofo, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, came to Afenyo-Markin’s defence. He claimed the MP was provoked during the demonstration, stating that he only reacted after being struck by a police officer.