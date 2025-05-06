NPP’s Judicial Protest: A Desperate Dance for Relevance, Not Justice - Alhaji Sinare

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, has launched a blistering critique of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its planned demonstration against President John Dramani Mahama following the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, the prominent National Democratic Congress (NDC) figure described the protest as a “hypocritical and politically bankrupt charade.”

Alhaji Sinare, who currently serves as National Chairman of the Zongo Caucus Working Committee of the ruling NDC and is popularly known as the "Zongo President," accused the NPP of blatant double standards. He argued that the same party, which allegedly politicized the judiciary by appointing loyalists during its tenure, is now pretending to champion judicial independence for political gain.

“The NPP has a disgraceful history of eroding institutional integrity for its own selfish gain,” Sinare wrote. “They shielded corrupt officials, manipulated judicial processes, and trampled on the independence of the courts. Now they feign outrage to revive their fading relevance.”

A former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and founder of the “Zongos for NDC” movement, Alhaji Sinare urged Ghanaians to see through what he described as the NPP’s opportunistic tactics. He called on the public to reject the planned protest, which he said was motivated more by political ambition than by a sincere interest in justice.

He also criticized Chief Justice Torkornoo, citing “questionable rulings, administrative opacity, and perceived partisan bias,” which he claimed had eroded public trust in her leadership.

“The suspension of the Chief Justice should be a moment for sober national reflection, not a stage for political drama,” he stressed.

Alhaji Sinare concluded his remarks with a stern warning against participating in what he views as a misguided cause: “This demonstration is not about justice—it’s about power, and it must be snubbed with the contempt it deserves unless you want to burn fat!”

Background

The suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has ignited intense political debate in Ghana. While the NPP has presented itself as a defender of judicial independence, critics like Alhaji Sinare accuse the party of using the issue for political advantage. Although the NDC has tread carefully in its official responses, outspoken members such as Sinare have not held back in voicing their disapproval.