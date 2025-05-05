Teachers in deprived communities deserve extra, better motivation – Offinso GNAT Chairman hopeful

A leading member of the Offinso Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Mr. Yeboah Asiamah Benjamin, popularly known as "Sabato," is calling for greater attention and improved incentives for teachers posted to remote communities across Ghana.

Speaking on the Cruz FM Morning Show in Akumadan, Mr. Asiamah highlighted the difficult conditions teachers endure in rural areas, stressing the urgent need for policies that recognize and reward their dedication. “The hassle and puzzle” they go through, he said, must not be overlooked.

With over 15 years of teaching experience at Nkenkanso Senior High School, Mr. Asiamah expressed concern over the neglect faced by teachers in underserved areas, where poor infrastructure and limited access to basic services undermine efforts to deliver quality education.

He welcomed the government’s 20% allowance for teachers in rural communities, describing it as “a significant step to addressing the damning challenges hampering the progress of the sector.”

Mr. Asiamah, who also serves as the GNAT Municipal Treasurer, urged stakeholders and award bodies to focus more on rural teachers. He cited his own experience in Esrem Ntietia in the Offinso North District, where he encountered dilapidated classrooms, bad roads, no electricity, and poor telecom access.

"I fully support the idea of increments or allocation of allowances to teachers posted at rural communities. Giving the difficulties these teachers go through to access their designated locations for years, they deserve commendation. Ghana Teachers Price and Best Teachers Awards must consider these people as most deserving of those awards," Mr. Asiamah stated.

As he campaigns to become the next Offinso Municipal GNAT Chairman, Mr. Asiamah has outlined a “SMART 8 Agenda” aimed at improving the welfare of teachers in the area.

His agenda includes sponsorship for members to take short courses at the GNAT Village in Ejisu, vocational training for female and interested male teachers to support alternative livelihoods, and the development of a communication bureau and member database for better engagement.

He also pledged to promote unity through annual inter-local sports competitions and fun games, while addressing professional growth with regular workshops and support for promotion exams.

Healthcare is another key priority. Mr. Asiamah promised to organize routine health screenings and provide free medical support to GNAT members for improved well-being.

Additionally, he vowed to complete the stalled conference room project at the Offinso Secretariat within his first four-year term, working closely with his technical team.

Confident in his vision, Mr. Asiamah called on GNAT members in Offinso to back his bid, promising “pragmatic leadership that benefits all.”