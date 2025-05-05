ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Teachers in deprived communities deserve extra, better motivation – Offinso GNAT Chairman hopeful

By Issah Nabila Salifu II Contributor
Education Teachers in deprived communities deserve extra, better motivation – Offinso GNAT Chairman hopeful
MON, 05 MAY 2025

A leading member of the Offinso Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Mr. Yeboah Asiamah Benjamin, popularly known as "Sabato," is calling for greater attention and improved incentives for teachers posted to remote communities across Ghana.

Speaking on the Cruz FM Morning Show in Akumadan, Mr. Asiamah highlighted the difficult conditions teachers endure in rural areas, stressing the urgent need for policies that recognize and reward their dedication. “The hassle and puzzle” they go through, he said, must not be overlooked.

With over 15 years of teaching experience at Nkenkanso Senior High School, Mr. Asiamah expressed concern over the neglect faced by teachers in underserved areas, where poor infrastructure and limited access to basic services undermine efforts to deliver quality education.

He welcomed the government’s 20% allowance for teachers in rural communities, describing it as “a significant step to addressing the damning challenges hampering the progress of the sector.”

Mr. Asiamah, who also serves as the GNAT Municipal Treasurer, urged stakeholders and award bodies to focus more on rural teachers. He cited his own experience in Esrem Ntietia in the Offinso North District, where he encountered dilapidated classrooms, bad roads, no electricity, and poor telecom access.

"I fully support the idea of increments or allocation of allowances to teachers posted at rural communities. Giving the difficulties these teachers go through to access their designated locations for years, they deserve commendation. Ghana Teachers Price and Best Teachers Awards must consider these people as most deserving of those awards," Mr. Asiamah stated.

As he campaigns to become the next Offinso Municipal GNAT Chairman, Mr. Asiamah has outlined a “SMART 8 Agenda” aimed at improving the welfare of teachers in the area.

His agenda includes sponsorship for members to take short courses at the GNAT Village in Ejisu, vocational training for female and interested male teachers to support alternative livelihoods, and the development of a communication bureau and member database for better engagement.

He also pledged to promote unity through annual inter-local sports competitions and fun games, while addressing professional growth with regular workshops and support for promotion exams.

Healthcare is another key priority. Mr. Asiamah promised to organize routine health screenings and provide free medical support to GNAT members for improved well-being.

Additionally, he vowed to complete the stalled conference room project at the Offinso Secretariat within his first four-year term, working closely with his technical team.

Confident in his vision, Mr. Asiamah called on GNAT members in Offinso to back his bid, promising “pragmatic leadership that benefits all.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts  

1 hour ago

Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after Presidents first directive – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after President's first direc...

1 hour ago

If assemblies fail to confirm Presidents nominees, no new candidates will be considered — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCE aspirants 'If assemblies fail to confirm President's nominees, no new candidates will be c...

2 hours ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Expo...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Par...

3 hours ago

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

3 hours ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

3 hours ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line