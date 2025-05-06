African Climate Platform demands justice, intergeneragional equity in global climate decision making

The African Climate Platform (ACP), a coalition of African civil society groups and partners, on Friday submitted a petition to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, calling for climate justice and intergenerational equity to guide both regional and global climate decision-making.

The petition, backed by organizations including Resilient40, Natural Justice, the Environmental Lawyer Collective for Africa, and the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), also urged all Africans to rally in support of this landmark legal initiative.

Since April 27, 2025, environmental lawyers, climate advocates, Indigenous leaders, women’s rights activists, and youth representatives from across the continent convened in Arusha, Tanzania, to finalize the petition. It represents a united African response to the accelerating climate crisis, which continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable communities across the continent.

The petition highlights critical legal and ethical demands, such as setting enforceable standards for climate adaptation, resilience building, and reparations for loss and damage. It also seeks protection for indigenous peoples, women, youth, and environmental defenders, and holds multinational corporations and historical polluters accountable for their roles in driving the climate emergency.

Additionally, it promotes a fair and inclusive energy transition, demands decolonized resource governance, and calls for zero tolerance for reprisals against communities and activists defending their environment.

Legal experts have praised the initiative as a groundbreaking move, noting that this is the first time the African Court’s advisory jurisdiction has been invoked to address climate change. Advocates say the petition could transform the continent’s environmental justice landscape.

In a virtual press briefing held ahead of the petition’s submission, representatives from various African nations shared personal stories and experiences illustrating the human toll of climate change.

“Africa, which contributes only a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions, is facing some of the most severe consequences of climate change,” said Mr. Alfred Brownell, Lead Campaigner of the African Climate Platform.

He added that the continent must be seen not just as a victim but as a critical partner in global climate solutions, emphasizing: “Africans continue to suffer as a result of climate change and its impact on her people.”

“This petition is a heartfelt plea for justice and a call to action to protect the rights and dignity of millions of Africans whose lives are being upended by environmental devastation,” Mr. Brownell stated.

He urged African leaders to take bold steps toward climate justice and applauded the efforts of legal professionals, youth activists, scientists, and grassroots communities across Africa who have stood firm in the fight.

The petition is rooted in key African legal instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Maputo Protocol, the Kampala Convention, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. It also calls for judicial clarity on the obligations of African states to uphold rights related to life, health, food, water, housing, and a healthy environment amid worsening climate impacts.

“North Africa is already witnessing the harsh realities of water scarcity, displacement, and economic turmoil,” said Egyptian activist Ahmad Abdallah.

“This is not a future crisis, it’s unfolding now,” he added.

“Southern Africa is reeling from its worst drought in a century, with over 61 million people affected,” said Lucien Limacher of Natural Justice. “Women and girls are disproportionately burdened, facing interrupted education and increased exposure to gender-based violence.”

“In West Africa, cocoa yields are collapsing and record-breaking heat is threatening livelihoods and entire economies,” said Peter Quaqua of Liberia’s MRU CSO Platform.

Dorcas Sikujua Faida from the Democratic Republic of Congo warned of a “triple crisis of flooding, drought, and conflict” that is overwhelming fragile states and endangering millions of lives.

“The climate crisis magnifies long-standing gender inequalities,” said Shahinaz Adel from Egypt. “Women, often family caretakers and breadwinners, face the brunt of these environmental shocks.”

Inna Maria Shikongo, a Namibian artist and influencer, emphasized: “We must confront the climate injustices experienced daily by women and youth across Africa.”

Madam Agnes Kabujuni of the Minority Rights Group noted that Indigenous peoples, who have contributed the least to global emissions, are “the most affected yet hold vital knowledge for climate resilience.”

Madam June Cynthia Okelo, Economic Governance Officer at PALU, summed up the urgency: “Africa is not a shock absorber for polluters. This is a human rights emergency. It’s time for courts to take a stand.”